Leeds United Interested in Liverpool Defender Yasser Larouci

Leeds United are interested in a summer transfer for young Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their much-anticipated Premier League return.





The 19-year-old left-back, signed for the Reds from Le Havre back in 2017, has only ever made two senior appearances for the Premier League winners - both in the FA Cup last season.





However, despite his lack of game time, the Algerian starlet is highly rated at Anfield and has been a mainstay of the club's Under 23s side.





Larouci in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury

According to the Athletic, Larouci is one target being considered by Leeds as they plan a summer recruitment drive in preparation for their long-awaited return to the top flight.





Larouci has just one year left on his Anfield and has rejected contract renewal talks, instead favouring a move in search of regular game time.





The Athletic add that one sticking point in a move to Leeds for Larouci, however, could be the Reds' asking price - the precise details of which are not known.





49ers executive Paraag Marathe has confirmed desire to increase investment and involvement in Leeds United, and are in talks to do so, per the New York Times.



Leeds already boast extensive depth in the left-back position but Marcelo Bielsa is keen to add another option. Neither Barry Douglas nor Gkanni Allioski have impressed enough to make the spot their own, meaning right footed Stuart Dallas filled in during the second half of the season.





Fulham's Joe Bryan is also being considered as another transfer target - though his availability likely hinges on whether or not the Cottagers win promotion to the Premier League by defeating Brentford in Tuesday's Championship playoff final.





It is not just at left-back that Leeds are hoping to strengthen. Several midfielders, such as Roma's Alessandro Florenzi and Football Manager wonderkid Thiago Almada are being considered. 90min recently learned that Brighton's Solly March is also a target - though United will face stiff competition for his signature from Newcastle and Everton.







