Newly promoted Leeds United have been linked with moves for Liverpool forwards Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster, as they prepare for their first Premier League season in 16 years.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds topped the Championship in 2019/20 - ten points clear of second-placed West Brom - and were the division's second-top goalscorers with 77 strikes in 46 outings. However, much of the summer transfer talk surrounding the Yorkshire club so far has been on their need to strengthen in attack.

Patrick Bamford, who led the line for Leeds last season, has only ever scored one Premier League goal, while the club's second-highest scorer in 2019/20 was 35-year-old Pablo Hernandez with nine.

Among the forwards linked with Leeds as part of a summer beef up are Celtic's Odsonne Edouard and Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno. However, the Mirror has named Liverpool duo Origi and Brewster among Bielsa's targets.

The report claims that 25-year-old Origi is 'open to a move this summer' in order to get regular first team football, having spent much of Liverpool's 2019/20 title-winning campaign on the bench.

The Belgium international - who was pivotal in the Reds' Champions League success in 2019 - scored four times in the Premier League in 28 appearances last season. However, just seven of those came as starts.

The report makes no mention of a price tag, or Liverpool's willingness to sell, while Origi's contract runs until 2024 - with the former Lille star having signed an extension last year.

20-year-old Brewster, meanwhile, spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Swansea City, where he impressed with 11 goals in 22 games.

The Under-17 World Cup winner has long been tipped as a star of the future for Liverpool but has yet to make the breakthrough into the first-team set-up at Anfield in the way contemporaries such as Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold have.

However, this is largely thought to be down to the fact that Brewster suffered a serious injury in 2018, which kept him out of much of the 2018/19 campaign, slowing his development.

While the Mirror's report claims Leeds are interested in a loan for Brewster, there has also been talk of interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The young forward scored in the Reds' 3-0 pre-season win over Stuttgart on Saturday.