Leeds vs Liverpool could be one of the games of the Premier League season

It promises to be one of the games of the season when Leeds meet Liverpool on Monday night.

The 4-3 blockbuster at Anfield on the opening day set the tone for the wild and unpredictable seasons both teams would go on to have.

While Jurgen Klopp's Reds are bitterly disappointed with their title defence, Leeds have fulfilled expectations and remain in with a slight chance of making Europe next season.

As showcased in the earlier fixture, both teams have been defensively suspect, yet they each go into this one in better shape than they have been all season. A win for either side will make it four on the spin, with only Manchester United on a better winning run at present.

Victories over Fulham and Sheffield United hardly had Leeds fans shouting from the rooftops, but a victory over Man City last time out reminded the Premier League what they are capable of. Liverpool, meanwhile, have found a little of the tireless winning mentality that saw them take home the title last term.

They've dismissed Wolves, Arsenal and Aston Villa in a three-game run that looked ominous at the outset. Despite their Champions League exit during the week, they're starting to resemble a force to be feared in their hunt for a top four spot.

Facing one of the only teams in comparably strong form, then, it promises to be another big test for Klopp and his players at Elland Road. But it's one they have to come through; even though the wins are stacking up, the margin for error is getting smaller by the week.

The Reds sit in sixth at present, but West Ham's defeat to Newcastle has given them an opportunity. Win on Monday and they go fourth, asking the question of Chelsea, who face Brighton 24 hours later.

They may have to do it without Curtis Jones once again, as the prodigious midfielder continues his battle against an injury that seems worse than first feared. He wasn't in the squad against Villa or for the second leg with Real Madrid, and Liverpool have missed his energising presence in the midfield three.

Curtis Jones' absence today means 23 different players have missed at least one match this season due to injury or Covid. pic.twitter.com/ec5fdzQsGC — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) April 10, 2021

While Thiago, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho seem in line for starts, there may be a place for Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who are each knocking on the door for first-team minutes.

But Leeds have their problems too. Captain Liam Cooper is suspended after his red card against City, while Liverpool-linked Raphinha - arguably their player of the season so far - is touch-and-go with injury. Squad depth is a bit of a problem at Leeds, so the potential absence of those two does some real damage to their hopes of upsetting the apple cart.

It won't affect their approach though. While all the talk of Leeds 'playing football the right way' has been tiring, there's no denying they have been a breath of fresh air with their go-for-the-jugular mentality.

Let's not forget that first goal ? pic.twitter.com/Dz740HETFr — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 11, 2021

After beating the champions-elect a week ago, they will fancy themselves to take a few goals against Liverpool.

Monday night games that get this sort of build-up have a tendency to be uneventful, but it's hard to see how this one can disappoint.

We have two unpredictable teams whose vulnerability belies their impressive form; throw in the 4-3 at Merseyside earlier this season, and the stage is set for a showstopper at Elland Road.

0-0 incoming, then.