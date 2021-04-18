Leeds vs Liverpool preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news & prediction

Two of the Premier League's form teams go head to head on Monday night as Leeds take on Liverpool at Elland Road.

A victory over Man City last time out kept Leeds' faint hopes of European football alive, while Liverpool seem to have discovered their winning touch after a post-Christmas collapse cost them their title defence.

Both sides have won three games on the spin, but their defences are vulnerable, so there should be goals.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of another meeting between two of English football's heavyweights.

Where to watch

When is the match? Monday 19 April

What time is kick off? 20:00 (BST)

Where is it played? Elland Road

TV Channel? Sky Sports Main Event

Referee? Anthony Taylor

VAR? Mike Dean

Leeds team news

Leeds have captain Liam Cooper suspended after his straight red card in their victory over Manchester City. Brazilian winger Raphinha - arguably their player of the season so far - faces a late fitness test after sitting out against City.

Rodrigo will also miss out as he continues his recovery from a muscular problem, but Jack Harrison returns after missing out against his parent club.

Liverpool team news

"We’ve given ourselves a challenge, we’ve given ourselves an uphill battle, but it’s one that we’ll fight for." @andrewrobertso5 gives his thoughts on #LEELIV and the rest of the season ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2021

There are doubts over Curtis Jones' fitness after the 20-year-old missed out against Aston Villa and Real Madrid. Otherwise, Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns.

Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips are expected to start in lieu of their first-choice centre-backs, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all out for the season. Captain Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, is still weeks away from a potential return.

Predicted lineups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski; Dallas, Phillips, Roberts; Harrison, Bamford, Costa

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Jota, Mane

Recent results

Leeds

West Ham 2-0 Leeds - Premier League (8/3)

Leeds 0-0 Chelsea - Premier League (13/3)

Fulham 1-2 Leeds - Premier League (19/3)

Leeds 2-1 Sheffield United - Premier League (3/4)

Man City 1-2 Leeds - Premier League (10/4)

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah takes on Matt Targett | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool - Premier League (15/3)

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool - Premier League (3/4)

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool - Champions League (6/4)

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa - Premier League (10/4)

Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid - Champions League (14/4)

Leeds vs Liverpool prediction

You won't find many tougher games to call than this one. Both sides are in strong form, but are defensively vulnerable, so it should be a good watch for the neutrals.

Having beaten the champions-elect last time out, Leeds will fancy themselves to find the back of the net once or twice. But consistency has been their weakness this season, and they're facing a Liverpool team who are beginning to function properly.

A Liverpool win...but only just.

Prediction: Leeds 1-2 Liverpool