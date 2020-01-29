Legendary Brazilian Kaka Speaks on 'Pioneer' Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool's Achievements

One of the most flamboyant midfielders of the 2000s, Kaka, has hailed Liverpool's incredible run of form this season, but has warned that next season may not be so easy for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Reds have all-but wrapped up the Premier League title, remarkably winning 24 of the 25 games they have played this season. They have a 22-point cushion over reigning champions Manchester City, and lead bitter rivals - and 13-time Premier League winners - Manchester United by an astonishing 38 points.

Klopp's side are on course to break a number of records this season, including City's record haul of 100 points in a single ​Premier League campaign. The consistency that Liverpool have shown has shocked many, and Kaka, speaking to Sky Sports, admits that they have been a joy to watch, labelling Klopp as a managerial "pioneer".

“It’s really nice. It's really good to see a team playing this way because we know that it's just one season," Kaka began. "I am not saying Liverpool are bad but in a competition like the Premier League, it's really hard to have a season like this. It shows that ​Liverpool are in very good shape and have a very good coach and players.





“It’s good for those who love football to see a team playing like that, the tactics, the players, goals and everything.

“Jurgen is a pioneer coach because he's not afraid to change and try something different. The Premier League is very good because of the coaches that are in this league. You see him, Pep, now Mourinho is back and you see these guys in the league trying to beat the others, it’s really good to see."

Kaka represented AC Milan and ​Real Madrid, among others, during an illustrious playing career, winning the Ballon d'Or en route to becoming one of Brazil's greatest players of this century.

Now, the former midfield maestro believes three of his fellow countryman are among the best the world has to offer - reserving special praise for versatile forward ​Roberto Firmino.