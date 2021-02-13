Leicester 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds collapse during Foxes seven-minute comeback

Leicester staged a stunning seven-minute comeback as they ran out 3-1 winners over Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

After a goalless first half, Liverpool took the lead 23 minutes from time. Mohamed Salah was wonderfully picked out by a fabulous Roberto Firmino flick inside the 18-yard box and the Egyptian forward guided the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

But Leicester bit back in the space of seven remarkable minutes. James Maddison equalised via a sweetly struck, VAR-heavy free kick, before Jamie Vardy capitalised on a disastrous mix up between debutant Ozan Kabak and Alisson to stroke into an empty net.

From 1-0 down to 3-1 up in the space of 7 minutes!



Harvey Barnes added a third for Leicester five minutes from time, cooly finding the bottom corner with the Liverpool backline nowhere to be seen and Jurgen Klopp incredulous on the touchline to cap his 300th game in charge.

Leicester

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Schmeichel made a terrific first half save | Pool/Getty Images

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - 7/10 - Out quickly to thwart Firmino in the first half, and pulled off an unreal but ultimately unnecessary star-jump save to later deny the offside Brazilian forward.



Daniel Amartey (RB) - 6/10 - Popped up with a scarily cool piece of defending to clear a Salah cross in the first half, with Mane waiting to poke into an open goal.



Caglar Soyuncu (CB) - 7/10 - Forced to soak up pressure for large parts of the game and put in a relentless defensive shift.



Jonny Evans (CB) - 5/10 - Looked to be carrying a leg injury as he hobbled about during the second half - but soldiered through, reading the game well enough.



Ricardo Pereira (LB) - 6/10 - Enjoyed a fascinating battle up against Salah, particularly in the first half.

2. Midfielders & Wingbacks

Ndidi was everywhere | Pool/Getty Images

Wilfred Ndidi (CM) - 9/10 - Broke up play time and time again with a series of perfectly timed tackles and shielded the back four expertly, as well as grabbing an assist for the Foxes' third.



Youri Tielemans (CM) - 6/10 - Struggled to get on the ball, particularly in the first half, but caused problems with a searching pass in behind that led to a mix up at the back and Leicester's second.



James Maddison (CAM) - 7/10 - Had an audacious effort from inside his own half comfortably saved during the opening exchanges. The game looked to be passing him by - until he popped up with Leicester's equaliser via a teasing free kick delivery.

3. Forwards

Barnes started on the left flank | Pool/Getty Images

Marc Albrighton (RM) - 5/10 - Diligently tracked Robertson up and down the left flank all game, but didn't offer a lot going forward. Replaced just after the 70-minute mark.



Jamie Vardy (ST) - 7/10 - Caused problems peeling in behind the Liverpool backline. Had a tame header comfortably saved, and rattled the cross bar when one on one with Alisson. Capitalised on a mix up at the back to net Leicester's second.



Harvey Barnes (LM) - 8/10 - Won the free kick from which Leicester equalised from with a darting run past Alexander-Arnold and Thiago and confidently tucked home Leicester's third in the space of seven decisive minutes.

4. Substitutes

Ayoze Perez - 5/10



Hamza Choudhury - N/A



Nampalys Mendy - N/A

Liverpool

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Kobak was handed his Liverpool debut | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 4/10 - Culpable for Leicester's second with the game-changing mix up with Kabak. Made a stunning save to then deny Vardy moments later but the damage was done.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 6/10 - Clattered the crossbar with a well struck, deflected free kick from range in the second half. Instrumental in Liverpool's opener, charging forward and picking out Firmino. Question marks over his whereabouts for Leicester's third.



Jordan Henderson (CB) - 6/10 - Got Salah in behind with a fabulous long ball early in the first half - and he showed off his impressive long range distribution on a couple of occasions. However, he is simply not a centre back.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - 4/10 - Had remained relatively untroubled before the 81st minute but then things went awry.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - Kept Albrighton really quiet and was rarely troubled defensively.

6. Midfielders

Wijnaldum started in the Liverpool midfield | Michael Regan/Getty Images

James Milner (CM) - 5/10 - Forced off after 17 minutes with injury.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 6/10 - Relentless and energetic out of possession and tidy on the ball. Question marks over his whereabouts as Leicester made a mockery of Liverpool on the transition for their third goal.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 6/10 - Sharp, tidy and energetic on the ball. Replaced after 74 minutes before the chaos unfolded.

7. Forwards

Mane looked lively | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 7/10 - Had Liverpool's best chances of the first half; got the ball caught under his feet after getting in behind the Leicester backline, before sending a half volley wide. Effortlessly caressed Firmino's flick into the net to give Liverpool the lead. Surrendered possession in the build up to Leicester's third.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 8/10 - Denied from a tight angle by Schmeichel in the first half. Set up Liverpool's opener with a delicious flick to find Salah - unreal awareness and absolutely sumptuous execution.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 6/10 - Really lively in the first half, his quick feet caused all sorts of problems, but quieter in the second.

8. Substitutes

Thiago Alcantara - 5/10



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5/10



Xherdan Shaqiri - 5/10