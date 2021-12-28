Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds fall to shock defeat

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty as Liverpool fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against a weakened Leicester City side on Tuesday night.
Home goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was in inspired form all evening, pulling off a host of saves after keeping Salah's penalty out from 12 yards.
Ademola Lookman's second-half strike separated the two teams, as Liverpool lost ground in the Premier League title race - they are now six points behind Manchester City at the halfway point of the season.
The Foxes' makeshift defence - they were missing nine players going into this game - held out for just 14 minutes before Wilfred Ndidi dived in on Salah in the box and the away side were awarded a penalty.
However, Salah could not convert the resulting spot kick, nor the rebound, and the scores remained level.
The Egyptian was then denied by Schmeichel for a second time shortly after, with the Dane producing a sublime one-handed save to prevent a certain goal from close range.
Leicester did grow into the game just before the break, with Jamie Vardy and James Maddison both finding a route through to goal but failing to take advantage.
Liverpool pinned their hosts back in the first half and Sadio Mane should have scored when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slipped him through before the hour-mark, but instead he fired an effort well over.
The Reds were made to rue their wastefulness when substitute Ademola Lookman played a neat one-two with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before finishing with aplomb to put Leicester 1-0 up.
The Foxes defended determinedly as they looked to grind up a hard-fought three points and their visitors struggled to carve out clear-cut chances. There were a few nervy moments from set pieces for Leicester to navigate before full-time, but they managed to do so and secured a famous victory.
Here are your player ratings for both teams...
Leicester City player ratings
1. Goalkeeper & defenders
Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - 9/10 - Not always flawless this season but came up big with a penalty save and then another stunning stop to deny Salah twice.
Timothy Castagne (RB) - 6/10 - Beaten by one Mane run in the second half. Luckily he was not punished, but it was his only real lapse.
Daniel Amartey (CB) - 9/10 - Has his critics but could not be faulted here. A stoic display. Nothing got past the emergency centre-back.
Wilfred Ndidi (CB) - 7/10 - Dived in foolishly to concede a penalty early on and was bailed out by his goalkeeper. Recovered very well after this.
Luke Thomas (LB) - 8/10 - Defended diligently against the duel threats of Alexander-Arnold and Salah. Such a reliable operator despite his young age.
2. Midfielders
Hamza Choudhury (CM) - 6/10 - Has barely played this season but put in a solid display, making three interceptions. Subbed in the second half.
Boubakary Soumare (CM) - 5/10 - The most seasoned of Leicester's midfield three made a few mistakes, and looked knackered.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (CM) - 8/10 - A mature, all-action display. Broke forward a couple of times from midfield, much to the home crowd's delight, and set up the goal.
James Maddison (AM) - 6/10 - One or two inspired link-ups with Vardy. Liverpool stifled his influence pretty well, though. Taken off with injury, which will seriously worry his manager.
3. Forwards
Jamie Vardy (ST) - 6/10 - Starved of the ball but was bright on the rare occasions he got into a bit of space. Worryingly went down with an injury with 20 minutes left to play but he soldiered on.
Kelechi Iheanacho (ST) - 4/10 - Had to play a really tough role but did not help himself with some poor decisions on the ball.
4. Substitutes
Youri Tielemans (CM) - 5/10 - Struggled again, making a few basic errors.
Ademola Lookman (ST) - 8/10 - What an introduction, what a goal. Finally starting to fulfill his promise in the Premier League.
Marc Albrighton (CM) - 7/10 - Briefly channeled Diego Maradona with a sublime piece of skill on the wing. Never lets his side down.
Liverpool player ratings
5. Goalkeeper & defenders
Alisson (GK) - 5/10 - Well beaten by Lookman for the opener. Did not have to make a save other than that.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 5/10 - Not his best day but he did still produce a few excellent cross-field passes. Should have done this more. Clearly didn't feel like tracking Lookman's run for the goal either.
Joel Matip (CB) - 6/10 - Mopped up most things with ease. Also danced through the Leicester defence on one occasion.
Virgil van Dijk (CB) - 5/10 - No idea what he was trying for Lookman's goal - he was a made to look rather silly.
Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - 6/10 - Made two critical interventions to deny Vardy and impressed going forward.
6. Midfielders
Jordan Henderson (CM) - 6/10 - A bit too eager to channel his inner Steven Gerrard by shooting in the first half. Pressed into misplaced passes by Leicester at times.
Fabinho (CM) - 6/10 - Rarely come off second best in his duels. Neat in possession if not overly flashy.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - 6/10 - Looked to make things happen and sometimes did. Taken off just before the hour, probably wisely knowing his injury history.
7. Forwards
Mohamed Salah (RW) - 4/10 - Won the penalty, but couldn't score the penalty - much to the disgust of FPL managers across the land. Wasteful throughout.
Diogo Jota (ST) - 5/10 - Buzzed around trying to unsettle the Leicester defence and had some success. Created a few good openings.
Sadio Mane (LW) - 3/10 - Missed a golden chance with Leicester scoring a few minutes later. Leicester defended well but you feel he could have done more.
8. Substitutes
Naby Keita (CM) - 6/10 - Did not do anything wrong and kept hold of possession well.
James MIlner (CM) - 5/10 - Did not notice him.
Roberto Firmino (ST) - 5/10 - Failed to make an impact.
For more from Matt O’Connor-Simpson, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min