Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds fall to shock defeat

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty as Liverpool fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against a weakened Leicester City side on Tuesday night.

Home goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was in inspired form all evening, pulling off a host of saves after keeping Salah's penalty out from 12 yards.

Ademola Lookman's second-half strike separated the two teams, as Liverpool lost ground in the Premier League title race - they are now six points behind Manchester City at the halfway point of the season.

The Foxes' makeshift defence - they were missing nine players going into this game - held out for just 14 minutes before Wilfred Ndidi dived in on Salah in the box and the away side were awarded a penalty.

However, Salah could not convert the resulting spot kick, nor the rebound, and the scores remained level.

The Egyptian was then denied by Schmeichel for a second time shortly after, with the Dane producing a sublime one-handed save to prevent a certain goal from close range.

Leicester did grow into the game just before the break, with Jamie Vardy and James Maddison both finding a route through to goal but failing to take advantage.

Liverpool pinned their hosts back in the first half and Sadio Mane should have scored when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slipped him through before the hour-mark, but instead he fired an effort well over.

The Reds were made to rue their wastefulness when substitute Ademola Lookman played a neat one-two with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before finishing with aplomb to put Leicester 1-0 up.

The first team to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool in the league this season... ?@kschmeichel1 ?#PLonPrime #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/juK0jtdQVx — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2021

The Foxes defended determinedly as they looked to grind up a hard-fought three points and their visitors struggled to carve out clear-cut chances. There were a few nervy moments from set pieces for Leicester to navigate before full-time, but they managed to do so and secured a famous victory.

Here are your player ratings for both teams...

Leicester City player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Schmeichel was in inspired form | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - 9/10 - Not always flawless this season but came up big with a penalty save and then another stunning stop to deny Salah twice.



Timothy Castagne (RB) - 6/10 - Beaten by one Mane run in the second half. Luckily he was not punished, but it was his only real lapse.



Daniel Amartey (CB) - 9/10 - Has his critics but could not be faulted here. A stoic display. Nothing got past the emergency centre-back.



Wilfred Ndidi (CB) - 7/10 - Dived in foolishly to concede a penalty early on and was bailed out by his goalkeeper. Recovered very well after this.



Luke Thomas (LB) - 8/10 - Defended diligently against the duel threats of Alexander-Arnold and Salah. Such a reliable operator despite his young age.

2. Midfielders

Dewsbury-Hall was sublime | Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Hamza Choudhury (CM) - 6/10 - Has barely played this season but put in a solid display, making three interceptions. Subbed in the second half.



Boubakary Soumare (CM) - 5/10 - The most seasoned of Leicester's midfield three made a few mistakes, and looked knackered.



Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (CM) - 8/10 - A mature, all-action display. Broke forward a couple of times from midfield, much to the home crowd's delight, and set up the goal.



James Maddison (AM) - 6/10 - One or two inspired link-ups with Vardy. Liverpool stifled his influence pretty well, though. Taken off with injury, which will seriously worry his manager.

3. Forwards

Vardy played on despite picking up a knock | LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Jamie Vardy (ST) - 6/10 - Starved of the ball but was bright on the rare occasions he got into a bit of space. Worryingly went down with an injury with 20 minutes left to play but he soldiered on.



Kelechi Iheanacho (ST) - 4/10 - Had to play a really tough role but did not help himself with some poor decisions on the ball.

4. Substitutes

A great moment for Lookman | Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Youri Tielemans (CM) - 5/10 - Struggled again, making a few basic errors.



Ademola Lookman (ST) - 8/10 - What an introduction, what a goal. Finally starting to fulfill his promise in the Premier League.



Marc Albrighton (CM) - 7/10 - Briefly channeled Diego Maradona with a sublime piece of skill on the wing. Never lets his side down.

Liverpool player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tsimikas started with Andy Robertson suspended | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - 5/10 - Well beaten by Lookman for the opener. Did not have to make a save other than that.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 5/10 - Not his best day but he did still produce a few excellent cross-field passes. Should have done this more. Clearly didn't feel like tracking Lookman's run for the goal either.



Joel Matip (CB) - 6/10 - Mopped up most things with ease. Also danced through the Leicester defence on one occasion.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - 5/10 - No idea what he was trying for Lookman's goal - he was a made to look rather silly.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - 6/10 - Made two critical interventions to deny Vardy and impressed going forward.

6. Midfielders

Henderson was everywhere for the visitors | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Jordan Henderson (CM) - 6/10 - A bit too eager to channel his inner Steven Gerrard by shooting in the first half. Pressed into misplaced passes by Leicester at times.



Fabinho (CM) - 6/10 - Rarely come off second best in his duels. Neat in possession if not overly flashy.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - 6/10 - Looked to make things happen and sometimes did. Taken off just before the hour, probably wisely knowing his injury history.

7. Forwards

Wonder what James Maddison said to Mo Salah before his penalty? ?#PLonPrime #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/nvZtR5VWlV — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2021

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 4/10 - Won the penalty, but couldn't score the penalty - much to the disgust of FPL managers across the land. Wasteful throughout.



Diogo Jota (ST) - 5/10 - Buzzed around trying to unsettle the Leicester defence and had some success. Created a few good openings.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 3/10 - Missed a golden chance with Leicester scoring a few minutes later. Leicester defended well but you feel he could have done more.

8. Substitutes

Naby Keita (CM) - 6/10 - Did not do anything wrong and kept hold of possession well.



James MIlner (CM) - 5/10 - Did not notice him.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 5/10 - Failed to make an impact.