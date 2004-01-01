Leicester City vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Leicester City host Liverpool in each side's last Premier League game of the calendar year on Tuesday evening.

The pair met as recently as 22 December, duking out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. An understrength Liverpool side overturned a pair of two-goal deficits to drag the tie to penalties before prevailing on spot kicks.

Here's all you need to know about the rapid rematch this midweek.

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Tuesday 28 December, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? King Power Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Amazon Prime Video (UK), fubo TV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube, Match of the Day (BBC One 10.35pm - UK)

Referee? Michael Oliver

VAR? Stuart Attwell

Leicester team news

Ricardo Pereira is out with a broken leg | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Leicester's League Cup tie with Liverpool was not only unsuccessful, but costly. Brendan Rodgers watched Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Daka hobble off at Anfield with various concerns.

Tyler Morton's forceful tackle fractured Ricardo's fibula, ruling him until mid-February. Soyuncu and Daka join captain Jonny Evans on the sidelines with hamstring strains for the next three weeks.

Ryan Bertrand is also out with a twisted knee while James Justin remains unavailable with a knee issue of his own. Wesley Fofana, however, is nearing a return following long-term injury, although Brendan Rodgers is understandably wanting to be cautious with the centre back.

You can read Leicester's predicted lineup here.

Liverpool team news

Virgil van Dijk is back in training following Covid-19 | Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp rested a raft of stars for the aforementioned cup clash who had their break extended by the cancellation of their Boxing Day bout against Leeds United.

While Andy Robertson's suspension continues, Liverpool will be without the injured duo of secondary squad members Nathaniel Phillips (cheekbone) and Adrian (calf).

However, Klopp may well be able to welcome back Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones come midweek. The trio had been self-isolating after positive COVID-19 tests but were spotted in training on Christmas eve. Thiago Alcantara was also in isolation but has been pictured with his family and teammates over the weekend, posting a photo that was captioned: '#CovidFree'.

You can read Liverpool's predicted lineup here.

Leicester vs Liverpool head-to-head record

Leicester not only trail Liverpool in their overall head-to-head record with 40 wins from 116 competitive fixtures (D25 L51) but have endured an even worse record in recent meetings, claiming victory in just one of the past nine outings across all competitions.

That triumph, though, was in Leicester's last Premier League match against the Reds. A 3-1 turnaround earned the Foxes' fifth home win from 15 Premier League meetings with the Reds on east Midlands soil. Liverpool, meanwhile claimed an important victory on Boxing Day 2019 on the way to winning a first league title in 30 years.

Leicester vs Liverpool score prediction

Leicester have stumbled across an entertaining - rather than effective - run of form. Averaging more than five goals for and against over their past eight matches in all competitions, the Foxes have scored and conceded, as well as won and lost, in commensurate quantities.

Liverpool have been just as prolific going forward, though far more compact at the other end - even considering the glut of chances afforded to Tottenham in their most recent top flight task.

If Fabinho and Van Dijk can shake off any cobwebs from isolation to slip back into the team's spine, the Reds may well add to Leicester's defensive woes while tightening up themselves.

Prediction: Leicester 1-3 Liverpool