Leicester closing on £8m move for former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak

Leicester's talks with Schalke over the signing of Ozan Kabak are 'at the final stage' with the Foxes close to securing an £8m deal for the defender.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool and, following a shaky start to his Reds career, he eventually settled into life in the Premier League and helped the club reach an unlikely third-place finish.

Despite his season being curtailed by injury, the early signs seemed to suggest Liverpool were keen to secure a permanent move for the loanee.

Kabak himself revealed his desire to move to Anfield, but with Schalke demanding £18m for his services and Liverpool having already bolstered their defensive options with the addition of Ibrahima Konate, it soon became clear the Turkey international wouldn't be securing a permanent move to Merseyside.

Having seen his dreams of a move to Liverpool shattered, Rudy Galetti now reports that Leicester are on the verge of signing Kabak. The Bundesliga side are understood to have accepted the Foxes' bid, and the deal should be rubber-stamped once the finer details have been discussed and Kabak has completed a medical.

Given Schalke's previously quoted valuation of £18m, the Foxes look to have grabbed themselves something of a bargain with Kabak on his way to King Power Stadium for just £8m.

Schalke's dismal 2020/21 campaign - in which they notched just three league wins all season - saw them relegated from the German top flight with a measly 16 points, meaning they've been forced to offload some of their better players in a bid to generate cash.

The move is just the latest in a long line of shrewd dealings by Leicester as they continue to excel in the transfer market.

Brendan Rodgers has already secured deals for highly-rated pair Boubakary Soumare and Patson Daka this summer, while they've also fought off competition to complete the free signing of England international Ryan Bertrand.