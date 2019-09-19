Leicester Head of Recruitment Raves About Liverpool Goalkeeper Target U?urcan Çak?r

​Leicester City's head of recruitment has heaped praise on Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, suggesting the Foxes may be interested in the stopper.

Lee Congerton spoke in glowing terms about the player in an interview with the Turkish press, going as far as to say that Çakir is among 'the best goalkeepers' he has ever seen, and also revealed that Liverpool have made a bid for the Turkey international.

Leicester are ​one of several English clubs to have been linked with the 23-year-old in recent weeks and months. Çakir has conceded just 25 goals in 23 league games and is set to go to the Euros with Turkey this summer (should the tournament go ahead).

His displays have prompted reported interest from ​Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle, ​Wolves and ​Leicester, and in an interview with the ​Karadeniz Gazete, the Foxes' head of recruitment Congerton seemed to confirm the Midlands club is watching him.





"One of the best goalkeepers I have seen in my life," he said.





High praise, although he also went on to reveal that Leicester would face still competition for Çakir's signature, adding: “I was wondering who the goalkeeper was that Liverpool offered £22m (for).”





A summer bidding war for the goalkeeper seems inevitable, with interest from up and down the Premier League. Leicester may be looking for backup or a replacement for the ageing Kasper Schmeichel, while Liverpool must surely be looking for cover for the brilliant Alisson, who is immovable in both the Liverpool and Brazil starting 11.

When Çakir became first choice for Trabzonspor in the 2018/19 season, he helped them to qualify for the Europa League with a fourth-placed finish in the league. He played 18 games in the Super Lig, and conceded 20 goals - which is pretty good.

He was born in the capital Antalya, but made his way through the Trabzonspor youth set-up. He made his debut for the club at 19 years old, but was then loaned out to their local affiliated club 1461 Trabzon in order to gain some experience.

In 2018, Trabzonspor's Onur Kıvrak and Esteban Alvarado both picked up injuries meaning that Çakır was drafted in. He impressed so much, that he became the club's second choice behind Kıvrak. However, Kıvrak would then go on to retire in January 2019, meaning Çakır was now the number one.