Leicester have made a contract offer to Adam Lallana, who is likely to leave Liverpool this summer.





The 32-year-old sees his contract with the Reds expire at the end of June, with no news yet over a possible contract extension. With the Englishman seemingly on the way out of Anfield and soon available as a free agent, he has attracted interest from around the Premier League.





As reported by Football Insider, Leicester are leading the race ahead of a number of other suitors to sign Lallana. The update proposes that a "long-term" contract has been offered to the midfielder, and they've even described it as a “lucrative” deal. Blimey, lucky Adam.





Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers.

Brendan Rodgers is determined to join forces with Lallana once again, after the pair worked together in the Northern Irish manager’s Liverpool days. The chance to reunite with Rodgers could be the deciding factor.





Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with bringing the Englishman to north London, offering the prospect of remaining at a top-six side. West Ham are also hoping to lure Lallana to the capital, while Burnley are said to be keen too.





Lallana joined Liverpool for £25m in 2014, signing from long-time club Southampton. The midfielder had spent 14 years with the Saints throughout his youth and senior career, helping them reach the Premier League in 2012 after successive promotions.





Lallana with the Champions League trophy.

He has played 178 games for Liverpool, winning three trophies in European and global competitions. However, he has failed to cement his place in Jürgen Klopp’s side, mustering just 15 league appearances all season – just a fifth of them starts.





Although the 32-year-old hasn’t played regular first team football in the Premier League since 2016/17, he remains a valuable player. His experience and credentials have helped him attract interest from a quintet of top flight clubs, giving him excellent options for the next stage of his career.





