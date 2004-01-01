Leicester vs Liverpool preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news, prediction

Leicester host Premier League champions Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in the lunchtime kickoff on Saturday, with a battle for a place in the Champions League places on the agenda.

The Foxes currently sit in third place, two points behind Manchester United in second having won three of their last six league games. Liverpool, on the other hand, have lost back-to-back league games and were thumped by Manchester City last time out in a 4-1 defeat.

With both sides looking boost their top four hopes, let's preview what should be a great game.

Where to watch

Leicester are the hosts | Visionhaus/Getty Images

When is the match? Saturday 13 February

What time is kick-off? 12:30 GMT

Where is it being played? King Power Stadium

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Team news

Brendan Rodgers' side can welcome Jamie Vardy back to the starting lineup after he recovered from his hernia operation, but they lost in-form full back James Justin in midweek to an ACL injury.

Timothy Castagne is also ruled out while Wesley Fofana is unavailable with a hamstring problem, meaning the Foxes are a bit light defensively. Christian Fuchs should come into the side at left back while Ricardo Pereira should continue his comeback with another start.

James Justin will be out of action for several months | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool's injuries this season are well documented but they've seemingly eased in recent games. Senior centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all expected to miss the rest of the season and despite opting for Jordan Henderson in defence against Man City, Ozan Kabak should make his debut here after his initial deadline day loan move to Anfield.

Fabinho has been ruled out with a fatigue-related muscle injury, meaning James Milner could come into midfield with Henderson likely to continue in defence. The fearsome front three is likely to start together once again though, with Diogo Jota still recovering from a knee injury.

Predicted lineups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Fuchs; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Kabak, Robertson; Milner, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Recent form

Leicester City

Leicester 1-0 Brighton (10/2)

Wolves 0-0 Leicester (7/2)

Fulham 0-2 Leicester (3/2)

Leicester 1-3 Leeds (31/1)

Everton 1-1 Leicester (27/1)

Liverpool

Liverpool 4-1 Man City (7/2)

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton (3/2)

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool (31/1)

Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool (28/1)

Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool (24/1)

Prediction

This should be one of those games that will be really fun to watch as a neutral and super tense if you're a fan of either side.

Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and injuries have taken their toll on both sides throughout the season. Leicester's home form has been shoddy, winning only five of their 11 games there this season, and that needs to improve if they want to sit among the Champions League places at the end of the season.

Salah has 3 goals in 6 games against the Foxes | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Despite Liverpool's awful form recently, the addition of a genuine centre-back back into the mix should help them out and you can never rule out a side that has the likes of Mohamed Salah in attack. With that said, their current run is incredibly bad and Leicester are a very good team.

Both teams will look to play their brand of football and defensively both are weak, so I expect goals in an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Leicester 2-2 Liverpool