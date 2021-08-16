Leighton Clarkson joins Blackburn Rovers on loan from Liverpool

Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

Clarkson is highly rated, making his Reds debut in the EFL Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa in December 2019, before going on to earn his first start in the FA Cup later this season.

Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool.#Rovers ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7D8CKqmnbw — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 16, 2021

The 19-year-old midfielder featured regularly for Liverpool’s Under-23s last season, making 14 appearances in the Premier League 2 and registering three goals and three assists. He was rewarded for his fine form by being handed a start in Liverpool’s Champions League group game against FC Midtjylland last December.

A move to Blackburn is a natural next step in his development and Clarkson will be particularly excited about the deal as he is a boyhood Rovers’ fan. He spent his early years in the club’s youth academy before being snapped up by Liverpool at the age of nine.

Clarkson becomes Rovers’ first signing of the summer but he is unlikely to be the last. Blackburn recently lost last season’s top scorer Adam Armstrong to Southampton and they are expected to sign a replacement striker before the transfer window slams shut. They were linked with Saints striker Michael Obafemi on loan earlier in the window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also set to bid farewell to Ben Davies. Davies arrived at the club on transfer deadline day last January but is yet to feature for the first team. According to Sky Sports, Davies underwent a medical on Monday ahead of a loan switch to Sheffield United.

Davies has good Championship pedigree, impressing for Preston North End before earning his shock move to Liverpool. He would become the Blades’ first signing of the transfer window.

90min understands that new manager Slavisa Jokanovic has been told he must sell players before bringing any permanent transfers in. He could soon have funds to play with, though, with Arsenal closing in on a move for Aaron Ramsdale.