Length of Georginio Wijnaldum's agreed Barcelona contract revealed

Georginio Wijnaldum is closing in on his move to Barcelona and is expected to sign a three year contract when he becomes the first signing of the new Joan Laporta era.

The Dutchman's uncertain future has attracted plenty of speculation with Barça long touted as the favourites to sign him, though Inter and Bayern Munich have been linked in recent weeks.

However, negotiations with the Catalan giants are said to be at a very advanced stage and an announcement regarding the 30-year-old is said to be imminent, according to Sport.

Wijnaldum's representatives have been spotted at Barcelona's offices twice now with the discussions having 'accelerated' in recent days. Joan Laporta spoke at a press conference on Friday and revealed new signings will be announced next week and Wijnaldum may well be one of them.

He joined Liverpool from Newcastle in 2016 and represented the Anfield club on 237 occasions, contributing 22 goals and 16 assists. However, the contract standoff has resulted in him leaving Merseyside this summer.

Wijnaldum's contract at Anfield officially expires on June 30 and once all the details are ironed out he'll arrive at Camp Nou having won a Premier League and Champions League during his time with the Reds.

Georginio Wijnaldum experienced European glory with the Reds | David Ramos/Getty Images

The Netherlands international is known to have a good relationship with Ronald Koeman and the signing of the midfielder was specifically requested by the Barcelona legend. However, the 58-year-old may not even be in charge come the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

It's been reported that the club's president Laporta has informed the Dutch coach that the search for his replacement has already begun. Xavi has been ruled out for now, but Joachim Low, Marcelo Gallardo, Thierry Henry, Roberto Martinez and academy coach Garcia Pimienta are thought to be among their targets.