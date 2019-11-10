Leon Bailey & Diego Carlos Named Among Liverpool Transfer Targets

Having completed an acquisition already this January, one report claims that Liverpool have moved on to identifying players for their summer hit-list, with Leon Bailey and Diego Carlos among those linked.

Sitting pretty atop the Premier League table by a staggering 13 points already, little action was expected of the Reds this window before they secured Red Bull Salzburg forward Takumi Minamino ​for just £7.25m.

Hello, Liverpool fans! I am very happy to be part of Liverpool Family. Always try to do my best for Liverpool FC!!! tm18 pic.twitter.com/mLedDx1OAT — TakumiMinamino 南野拓実 (@takumina0116) December 19, 2019

With the squad in good shape for the rest of the season despite some injury concerns, Goal now report that ​Liverpool have turned their attention to the summer window.





One of the supposed targets on their list is 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen winger Bailey, who has notched three goals and registered an assist in eight Bundesliga outings this term.





Rumours of moves for Jadon Sancho and ​Kylian Mbappe have dominated the headlines for a number of months, but Bailey would pose a cheaper alternative to the pair and add depth in wide areas.

The Jamaican has been linked with a ​Premier League move in the past and, according to Goal's report, would appear to be a contingency plan should the club be struck by injury, rather than a priority signing. What fee the Bundesliga side would command is not known, but Bailey is currently under contract until 2023 having penned fresh terms in 2018.





Another player linked with a January move is Sevilla defender Carlos, who has impressed in La Liga this season since making the switch from Nantes last year. The Brazilian centre-back is also being eyed up by Real Madrid, who see the 26-year-old as a possible replacement for Sergio Ramos when the Spaniard decides to pull the curtain on his playing career.





Should they seek to sign the defender though, they would need to pay Carlos' £64m release clause which was inserted into his contract when he penned a deal running until 2024.