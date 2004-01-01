Levi's Link Up With Liverpool to Celebrate Title Win With Custom Jackets

What a week it has been for Liverpool fans.





The Reds brought home their first league title in 30 years, Jurgen Klopp told Frank Lampard to 'calm down' and now Levi's have collaborated with Andy Robertson, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to create a trio of exclusive trucker jackets and limited-edition t-shirts for supporters.





Levi's x Liverpool Jacket

The products are all inspired by season-defining moments and memories from the three LFC players and have pieces of the *actual goal net* from the Kop end integrated into the design. The designs themselves were hand-painted by the street-artist behind the famous Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander Arnold murals in Merseyside, Akse.





Divock Origi Jacket Levi's x Liverpool

"The designs are a celebration of an incredible season in a way that only Levi’s and the spirit of the players could bring to life." explained Akse. "Each trucker jacket doesn’t just remember one moment from the season, they commemorate the character the players, club and supporters. This is a celebration for the whole LFC family and a collection fans can wear with pride.”





Andy Robertson Jacket Levi's x Liverpool

Before you go shouting that these are the worst things you've ever seen, just know, these are being auctioned for charity. All proceeds raised from the collection will go to LFC’s official charity, LFC Foundation, and LFC’s community team, Red Neighbours, to help fund local community pantries in Liverpool through its COVID-19 recovery response work.





Oxlade-Chamberlain Jacket Levi's x Liverpool

To explain how their creations were brought to life Robertson, Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlian jumped on a Zoom call with Akse and Soccer AM's Fenners (yeah, we're not sure either). The gang chatted about who the best, and worst, dressed players in the Liverpool squad are, what 'cool Dad' Jurgen Klopp's fashion sense is like and picked out their favourite memories from this season.





We've stuck the full video below so you can have a watch; it's well worth 5 minutes of your time if you're a Liverpool fan.





If you're interested in winning the jackets all you need to do is head here and pay £3 to be entered. For supporters not lucky enough to win one of the three trucker jackets, a single illustration combining the three trucker jacket designs has been created for an exclusive t-shirt design, available for fans to print in-store at the Levi’s® Print Bar.





The tees will be available from July 24th in the Levi’s® L1 store in Liverpool and the Regent Street store in London. All proceeds from the draw and from the sale of shirts will be donated to the LFC Foundation, to help fund local community pantries in Liverpool through its COVID-19 recovery response work that provides vital food supplies to the most high-need communities in Liverpool.













