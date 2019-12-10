Lille Goalkeeper Mike Maignan Admits He Would Like to Join Liverpool One Day

​Lille's Mike Maignan has admitted he would be interested in a move to Liverpool - despite there being no talk at all linking the goalkeeper with a move to the Champions League holders.

The 24 year-old is Les Dogues' first choice shot-stopper and has captained the side on occasion this season. He was also part of the side that ran ​Chelsea close in the Champions League earlier this month.

Speaking to French TV show ​Canal Football Club , he revealed he was a big admirer of Jurgen Klopp's ​Liverpool . And the France Under-21 international has now let slip where he would like to play his football in the future.





He said: “I have been a big fan of Liverpool since I was little...I like Steven Gerrard a lot, I used to love his style… Why not! (one day move to Liverpool).”