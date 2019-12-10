 
Lille Goalkeeper Mike Maignan Admits He Would Like to Join Liverpool One Day

​Lille's Mike Maignan has admitted he would be interested in a move to Liverpool - despite there being no talk at all linking the goalkeeper with a move to the Champions League holders.

The 24 year-old is Les Dogues' first choice shot-stopper and has captained the side on occasion this season. He was also part of the side that ran ​Chelsea close in the Champions League earlier this month.

And the France Under-21 international has now let slip where he would like to play his football in the future. Speaking to French TV show ​Canal Football Club, he revealed he was a big admirer of Jurgen Klopp's ​Liverpool.

He said: “I have been a big fan of Liverpool since I was little...I like Steven Gerrard a lot, I used to love his style… Why not! (one day move to Liverpool).”

Landing Maignan would be something of a coup for the Reds, as he is rated as one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1 and viewed as a potential long-term successor to Hugo Lloris in the French national team.

Klopp's side are currently well stocked in the goalkeeping department though, with Alisson the firm first choice and Adrian capable of filling in when the Brazilian's unavailable.

The Brazilian won the best goalkeeper award at this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony, while former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian has deputised well in the 13 games he's had to play this season.

Both were part of the squad that travelled to Qatar for the Club World Cup, which Liverpool won on Saturday thanks to an extra time goal from Roberto Firmino.

They now return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they face a tough trip to second placed ​Leicester CityThe game represents an opportunity for the European champions to stretch their lead at the top of the table to 13 points.


Source : 90min

