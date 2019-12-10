Lille Goalkeeper Mike Maignan Admits He Would Like to Join Liverpool One Day

Lille's Mike Maignan has admitted he would be interested in a move to Liverpool - despite there being no talk at all linking the goalkeeper with a move to the Champions League holders.
Landing Maignan would be something of a coup for the Reds, as he is rated as one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1 and viewed as a potential long-term successor to Hugo Lloris in the French national team.
Klopp's side are currently well stocked in the goalkeeping department though, with Alisson the firm first choice and Adrian capable of filling in when the Brazilian's unavailable.
The Brazilian won the best goalkeeper award at this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony, while former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian has deputised well in the 13 games he's had to play this season.
Both were part of the squad that travelled to Qatar for the Club World Cup, which Liverpool won on Saturday thanks to an extra time goal from Roberto Firmino.
Source : 90min