Lincoln City vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool kick off their pursuit of cup silverware on Thursday when they head to League One side Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup third round.

It's been a strong start to the season thus far for the Reds, who have made it two wins from two in the Premier League. The Carabao Cup presents them with an opportunity to rotate the squad somewhat, but Jurgen Klopp will be mindful of fielding a side that's capable of still getting the job done with ease.

Liverpool couldn't get past the quarter final in the Carabao Cup last season - and without disrespecting the opponent - it's a tie that should be dealt with in relatively comfortable fashion.

The winner will face either Leicester or Arsenal in the already drawn fourth round of the cup. Here's 90min's preview of the tie...

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 24 September

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST)

Where Is it Played? LNER Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK)

Referee? Tony Harrington

Team News

While many typically expect the big hitters in the Carabao Cup to use it as an opportunity to field a team full of youngsters, Jurgen Klopp will be unable to do so as Liverpool's Under-21s play in the EFL Trophy on the Tuesday night before the tie.

It means that Klopp can't quite rest his entire squad as expected, meaning Lincoln are likely to face a rather strong Liverpool side. Captain Jordan Henderson misses out, however, having been withdrawn through injury at half time against Chelsea on Sunday.

Joe Gomez is a doubt following an injury but could be fit enough to make the cut, while Joel Matip is expected to be out for 'a couple of weeks'. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also unavailable, but Xherdan Shaqiri could return.

Alternatively, both Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota could make their official debuts for the club. Tsimikas signed back in August and has had time to get used to his new surroundings, while Jota only completed his move at the weekend.

For the hosts, captain Liam Bridcutt returned to the side for the first time in a while during their victory over MK Dons at the weekend.

Predicted Lineups

Lincoln City: Palmer; Eyoma, Jackson, Montsma, Melbourne; McGrandles, Grant, Bridcutt; Anderson, Morton, Scully.

Liverpool: Adrian; Williams, Van Dijk, Gomez, Tsimikas; Thiago, Jones, Milner; Minamino, Origi, Jota.

Recent Form

Lincoln have started their 2020/21 season strongly. They're unbeaten in the five fixtures they've played across all competitions so far and sit second in League One after convincing victories over both Oxford United and MK Dons.

Their cup form has been just as good, as they dispatched of Bradford with ease in a 5-0 thrashing to make it through to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool have started equally as strongly, however. They wound up 4-3 winners against Leeds on the opening day of the season and, after the scare in that fixture, comfortably dispatched of an expensive Chelsea side at the weekend.

Lincoln City

MK Dons 1-2 Lincoln City (19/9)

Bradford 0-5 Lincoln City (15/9)

Lincoln City 2-0 Oxford United (12/9)

Lincoln City 1 (4) - (3) 1 Scunthorpe (8/9)

Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Lincoln City (5/9)

Liverpool

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool (20/9)

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds (12/9)

Liverpool 7-2 Blackpool (5/9)

Arsenal 1 (5) - (4) 1 Liverpool (29/8)

Red Bull Salzburg 2-2 Liverpool (25/8)

Prediction

The Imps have done virtually all they can to ensure they give Liverpool a proper tie in the third round, and they'll do exactly that.

They've had more competitive fixtures and at times might look the fitter side which will help them against a Liverpool side who are still trying to get those games under their belt. This is the Premier League champions, though, so don't expect a monumental upset.

The fact that Klopp can't play a side full of youngsters will help Liverpool to victory here. Experience and supreme quality will see them punish a resilient yet overzealous Lincoln side.

Prediction: Lincoln 0-3 Liverpool