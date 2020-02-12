Lionel Messi & Paul Pogba Among Stars Joining Force With Pepsi MAX for 'Play Never Stops' Campaign

Pepsi MAX have launched a new 'Play Never Stops' campaign, working alongside global stars Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah.





The four players all star in an all-new advert in which they showcase their footballing skills to show just how far they will go to get the last Pepsi MAX can.

​​In celebration of their partnership with the ​Champions League, Pepsi MAX have put together a star-studded roster to produce an exciting, fast-paced video which is designed to gets fans across the world excited.

This 'Play Never Stops' campaign will be active across 80 different countries under the tagline 'Pepsi, for the Love of it', which is designed to encourage fans to give their all to achieve their dreams and commit to whatever it is that they love.

There will also be behind-the-scenes content of the four stars, while limited edition player-themed cans will also be available.

“As ever, being a part of the Pepsi football campaign has been so much fun," ​Messi said. "With a new team of players, exciting challenges, and a fun and creative film, the campaign will definitely not disappoint.”

​Salah added: "It’s great to be back for another year with Pepsi for another global football campaign. I know fans will like it."





Messi and Salah have both worked with Pepsi MAX in the past, but the brand have since added both ​Pogba and ​Sterling to their group.

“I’m buzzing to be a part of the Pepsi football squad!" Sterling said. "This year’s ad is packed full of great energy, with a true mash-up of music, fashion and most importantly, amazing football skills.”

Pogba also commented: “It’s been so much fun filming the new Pepsi ad. I hope this year’s campaign continues to encourage our fans to embrace their passions and go all in for the things they love.”

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!