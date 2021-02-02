Liverpool 0-1 Brighton: Player ratings as Seagulls stun Reds at Anfield

Liverpool failed to score for the third successive Premier League match at Anfield as they suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Brighton on Wednesday evening.

Steven Alzate poked home following Dan Burn's header across the face of goal to give the Seagulls the lead after 56 minutes, and the Seagulls defended magnificently to secure a famous victory.

Let's get into some player ratings.

Liverpool player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Kelleher started in place of the unwell Alisson | Pool/Getty Images

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - 6/10 - Made a great save to keep out Trossard in the second half, could do little about the Brighton goal.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 5/10 - Picked out Salah with a drilled cross in the second half for Liverpool's most promising opportunity.



Nat Phillips (CB) - 6/10 - Produced a couple of important first half interceptions to cut out two promising Brighton crosses.



Jordan Henderson (CB) - 6/10 - Got Salah in behind early in the first half with a pinpoint, lofted pass. Basically pushed up into midfield as Liverpool searched desperately for an equaliser.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 5/10 - Up and down all evening but rarely given the opportunity to threaten the Brighton backline.

2. Midfielders

Thiago started in the Liverpool midfield | Pool/Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 5/10 - Not at his best, sloppily conceded possession on a couple of occasions. Replaced just after the hour mark.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - 5/10 - Tidy and efficient in possession without ever setting the game alight.



James Milner (CM) - 5/10 - Tidy in possession but unable to produce anything to carve open the Brighton backline.

3. Forwards

Salah was deployed on the right of the Liverpool front three | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 5/10 - Uncharacteristically blazed over from close range inside the first three minutes, and struck narrowly over in the second half.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 4/10 - Replaced with 11 minutes to go after being frustrated by an organised, resolute Brighton backline.



Xherdan Shaqiri (LW) - 5/10 - Frustrated by Brighton's resolute backline, replaced just after the hour mark.

4. Substitutes

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5/10



Divock Origi - 5/10



Curtis Jones - 5/10

Brighton player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

White started in the Brighton back three | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Robert Sanchez (GK) - 6/10 - Had to collect a couple of crosses but otherwise hardly had a save to make.



Ben White (CB) - 8/10 - Turned in a stunning defensive display, summed up with a perfectly timed second half sliding tackle on Salah.



Lewis Dunk (CB) - 8/10 - Made a really good stretching interception to prevent Firmino being played through in the first half and defended resolutely throughout.



Adam Webster (CB) - 8/10 - Intercepted, blocked and headed anything and everything that came his way as Brighton defended terrifically.

6. Midfielders & Wingbacks

Bissouma started in the Brighton midfield | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Solly March (RWB) - 7/10 - Playing in a slightly unnatural wide right role, fired half a chance over in the first half after cutting inside onto his left. Found Burn with a whipped cross in the build up to Brighton's opener. Forced off with injury after 67 minutes.



Yves Bissouma (CM) - 8/10 - Popped up with a couple of important second half blocks. Protected the Brighton backline magnificently, and was tidy in possession



Pascal Gross (CM) - 7/10 - Just like the entire Brighton midfield, Gross turned in an organised, disciplined performance as the Seagulls thwarted and frustrated Liverpool.



Steven Alzate (CM) - 7/10 - Arrived late to slice home from close range to give Brighton the lead, defended superbly.



Dan Burn (LWB) - 8/10 - Playing in a slightly unnatural wing back role but looked right at home. Sliced a good opportunity from close range over in the first half, but intelligently headed March's cross back across goal in the build up to Brighton's opener.

7. Forwards

Trossard was really lively for Brighton | PHIL NOBLE/Getty Images

Neal Maupay (ST) - 6/10 - Danced into the Liverpool box in the first half but couldn't quite work a clear sight of goal, before glancing half a chance over on the stroke of half time.



Leandro Trossard (ST) - 7/10 - Quick and sharp on the ball, looked dangerous on the counter attack. Brought a good save out of Kelleher in the second half.

8. Substitutes

Adam Lallana - 6/10



Aaron Connelly - 6/10



Andi Zeqiri - 6/10