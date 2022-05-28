Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid: Twitter reacts to chaotic Champions League final

Wow. Just wow. Even for a Champions League final, where do we begin?

Fitness concerns in the warm-up, shoddy organisation from UEFA that deprived fans of the chance to enter Stade de France, the actual game itself - you name it, the dysfunctional scenes on Saturday night had it.

Here's how events in Paris played out.

Worry over Thiago

There had been worry over the fitness of Liverpool midfielders Thiago and Fabinho, but each Reds fan breathed a massive sigh of relief when the pair were both included in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

However, things took a sharp turn as viewers noticed Thiago ducking out of Liverpool's warm-up with the rest of their starters. Instead, he went over to kick a ball around with the substitutes while Naby Keita stepped in.

Thiago and Keita were then seen conversing and hugging, causing major anxiety among the Reds supporters.

Would he start? Would Keita get the nod? We got contrasting information...

Thiago giving Naby Keïta a hug and chat...



Could we be seeing a late change? 👀

Thiago will not start the final! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) May 28, 2022

So, how did we all react?

Huge if Thiago doesn’t make it. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) May 28, 2022

Aslong as Thiago can play some part tonight. Even if that is from the bench. #LFC —  Adam Brown (@AdamMNVi) May 28, 2022

Scenes outside Stade de France

The Thiago drama was just the start, however.

UEFA has had issues with controlling events and crowds over the past few years and they were at their terrible worst on Saturday night as patient fans waited outside Stade de France with tickets to take their seats.

Except the organisers did not follow the script that, y'know, every single football club in the world follows when getting fans into grounds. Instead, supporters were left stranded outside as ticket stations shut down.

Tear gas and pepper spray was even used by police against supporters due to the chaotic and disgraceful scenes outside which could easily have been avoided with thorough planning.

The game's kick off was pushed back to 20:15 BST, then 20:30, before we finally got underway at 20:36. UEFA decided to blame the delay on "the late arrival of fans at the stadium", but absolutely no one was buying that reason.

Pepper spraying fans outside stadium in Paris

UEFA, always spinning, blaming delays on “late arrival of fans”. Listen to the reporters, fans and eyewitnesses outside of the stadium. When you do that, it is clear fans did not arrive late, and the truth matters. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) May 28, 2022

This is NOT because of fans. This is ineptitude of the highest level, it’s dangerous and UEFA and the French authorities should be ashamed. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) May 28, 2022

I feel physically sick. Arriving over 2 hours before KO you could see fans being funnelled into dangerous areas by police who didn’t have a clue. They weren’t late and they weren’t causing trouble. Just really really hope everyone is OK! — Lauren Dalglish (@laurendalglish) May 28, 2022

They’ve just announced another 15 minute delay “because of the late arrival of fans”. Utter bullshit. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2022

Just taking my seat back in the press box having witnessed hundreds of Liverpool fans being treated appallingly outside the Stade de France. Was caught in the pepper spray. Eyes and mouth still stinging. — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) May 28, 2022

If there's one to to take away from the scenes on Saturday night prior to the game, it's that it certainly wasn't delayed because of "the late arrival of fans at the stadium".

The actual 2021/22 Champions League final

When 20:36 finally rolled around, we had a game of football to watch. As you could probably have predicted due to the fiery pre-match events, it was a quiet opening 15 minutes until a prodded Mohamed Salah effort was tipped away from danger by Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper was needed again as Liverpool upped the tempo. Sadio Mane wriggled free to crack a shot on goal, and Courtois leapt at full strength to tip the ball onto the post.

Liverpool so close again. And Courtois outstanding again. Turns Mane's shot on to the post. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) May 28, 2022

That save was unbelievable. Courtois has been insane this season — Martino (@MartinoPuccio) May 28, 2022

Courtois huge save from Mane. Wow. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022

Real hardly laid a glove on the Reds, but they finally caused them some grief - and a massive VAR check - when Karim Benzema curled in, albeit from an offside possession.

The ball bounced off a combination of Fabinho, Federico Valverde and Ibrahima Konate simultaneously. The flag was initially raised by the assistant referee and that decision was upheld as the goal remained disallowed.

So...goal or no goal? Public opinion seemed pretty conclusive.

Err…that’s a goal. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) May 28, 2022

That is an abomination. Disgusting decision by the VAR official.



It comes off Konate and Fabinho. That's a perfectly good goal. — Matt Hayes - Tottenham Blog (@matthayesthfc) May 28, 2022

The goal should have stood. Saying that is not a goal is a farce to the rules of football.



But everything about UEFA has been a farce. So that's how it is. — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) May 28, 2022

Valverde does get a touch, VAR can't disprove when 3 players all simultaneously do this. No clear and obvious error against the linesman call.

And also some hate for Peter Walton, obviously.

I swear Peter Walton is making rules up tonight — Hunter Godson (@HunterGodson) May 28, 2022

Never thought I'd say this... but can we hear more from Peter Walton on that one please?

Vinicius grabs the opener

Liverpool started the second half on the front foot again, forcing blocks and last-ditch defending from Real, but it was Los Blancos who struck against the run of play for the opening goal.

Valverde charged towards goal and fired the ball across the box for the waiting Vinicius Junior, who had the simple task of tapping in at the back stick.

The gauntlet had been well and truly thrown down by Carlo Ancelotti and his side.

Vinicius Junior the greatest young footballer of this era, I don’t know who Mbappe is. Scoring at the biggest level of Europe! — Ashish اشيش (@RMadridEngineer) May 28, 2022

It is incredibly mad how far Vinicius Jr has come and it’s just by.. learning to finish. His movement, his skills have always been there. — Maram AlBaharna (@maramperninety) May 28, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold said yesterday that Vinicius is a fantastic player to watch. Unfortunately for the Liverpool right-back, he didn't watch him closely enough there. #UCLfinal — Brad Cox (@BradJCox_) May 28, 2022

The Thibaut Courtois show

At Chelsea, Courtois wasn't the most convincing goalkeeper around.

But at Real Madrid, he might be the most improved shot-stopper in the world.

The Belgian made a string of excellent saves, denying the likes of Mane, Salah and Diogo Jota to both keep Real in the game and then preserve their lead late on.

It’s not just tonight. Courtois’ saves this whole season have been simply incredible. ⭐️🇧🇪 #UCLFinal



It's not just tonight. Courtois' saves this whole season have been simply incredible. ⭐️🇧🇪

One of the most underrated players in the world. He really makes the difference, like a top striker.

It's going to take something special to beat Courtois this evening! 🧤

If you don't watch much LaLiga, you might not have realised how good Thibaut Courtois is. You do now... — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) May 28, 2022

This Courtois performance is absolutely insane — Keanu Rattray 🇯🇲 (@YesLikeReeves) May 28, 2022

Courtois has been utterly sensational. #UCLfinal — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) May 28, 2022

Full time: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

Liverpool huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser, but no such goal came despite the efforts of their illustrious and instead it was Real Madrid who claimed their 14th triumph in the competition.

Having beaten Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in the knockout stages, few could begrudge Ancelotti and his side their moment in the spotlight.

PSG, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool could well be the most difficult knock-out opponents any team has beaten on way to winning Champions League. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) May 28, 2022

Beat the Italian champions home & away in the groups.

Beat the French champions with MNM in the round of 16.

Beat the reigning European champions in the quarter finals.

Beat the English champions in the semi-finals.

Beat the “best team ever” in the final.



Best CL winners ever. — ' DMF🇵🇹 (@DMFv2) May 28, 2022