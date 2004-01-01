Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta: Player Ratings as Reds Slump to Champions League Defeat

Liverpool suffered a rare Anfield defeat as they lost 2-0 to Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

A combination of injuries and a heavy fixture schedule meant Jurgen Klopp fielded an understrength, makeshift starting XI, and the Reds were subsequently second best for much of the 90 minutes.

Atalanta took the lead on the hour mark, Josip Ilicic latching onto Papu Gomez's in-swinging cross and prodding home first time.

The visitors doubled their advantage four minutes later, Gomez again involved as his delivery was headed across the face of goal to the unmarked Robin Gosens, who applied the finishing touches to wrap up victory for Atalanta.

Let's get into some player ratings.

Liverpool

1. Goalkeepers & Defenders

Alisson (GK) - 6/10 - Forced into a good near post save to keep out a stinging Robin Gosens effort in the first half. Could do nothing about either goal.



Neco Williams (RB) - 4/10 - Conceded possession in his own half inside 10 minutes and was fortunate to not be punished by Gomez. Caught out defensively on a couple of occasions, got forward with more menace in the second half.



Joel Matip (CB) - 5/10 - A big ask for Matip as the most experienced head in Liverpool's makeshift back four. Question marks over the Liverpool defending for both goals.



Rhys Williams (CB) - 4/10 - Allowed Gosens to peal off him for Atalanta's second, the wingback afforded far too much space inside the Liverpool box.



Konstantinos Tsimikas (LB) - 5/10 - Making his first Champions League start for the club, produced one particularly good cross on the stroke of half time. Left Ilicic unmarked in the build up to Atalanta's opener and was replaced after an hour.

2. Midfielders

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 5/10 - Played in the deep-lying role. Energetic and tenacious, but Liverpool were overwhelmed at times in the middle, with the makeshift backline not offered enough protection.



James Milner (CM) - 5/10 - Moved into midfield after an impressive fullback showing at the weekend. Kept possession well at times but struggled to offer any probing threat.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 5/10 - Got overrun a bit in midfield as Liverpool struggled to create any opportunities and lacked intensity in possession.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 5/10 - In a game of few opportunities, Salah had Liverpool's best of the first half but blazed over after creating an opening for himself in the box.



Divock Origi (ST) - 4/10 - Was largely starved of service and struggled to get involved before being replaced on the hour mark.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 4/10 - An unusually quiet evening from Mane who hardly got at the Atalanta backline and saw very little of the ball.

4. Substitutes

Andy Robertson - 4/10



Roberto Firmino - 4/10



Fabinho - 5/10



Diogo Jota - 4/10