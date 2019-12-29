Liverpool 1-0 Wolves: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Reds Edge Nervy Contest to Finish Year on a High

Liverpool edged past a determined Wolves side with Sadio Mane's VAR-assisted strike the difference between the teams, sending the Reds 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday evening.

Liverpool started brightly and could have been a goal up within four minutes at Anfield, as Mohamed Salah cushioned Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross over the bar. Further efforts from Georginio Wijnaldum, Salah and Roberto Firmino failed to really test Rui Patricio, with an organised Wolves limiting the hosts.

Eventually Liverpool had their breakthrough, though Sadio Mane's strike was initially being ruled out for an Adam Lallana handball in the build-up - a decision that was overturned by VAR. However, the league leaders were then dealt a huge slice of luck moments later, when Jonny Otto adjudged to be millimetres offside in the build-up to Pedro Neto's disallowed equaliser.

Wolves were furious, Liverpool were fortunate, all setting up a tense second-half.

Both sides began the second-half in a competitive manner, with Wolves looking much livelier than before the break. The Reds were nervous, with the front three unable to wreak havoc as they usually do, and the slightly better chances falling for the visitors.

Wolves continually chipped away at the Liverpool backline, a defence that looked increasingly tired and nervous as time passed. Wolves spurned several chances and couldn't find a way through.

Liverpool can count themselves lucky to have grabbed all three points but they finish an incredible 2019 unbeaten at home in the Premier League and with only one defeat in the entire calendar year.

Liverpool

Key Talking Point

​Liverpool started brightly, hardly surprising given the hosts' recent form and league position and could have gone 1-0 up early on through ​Salah, who squandered a glorious opportunity. Regardless, the Reds looked in the mood from the first kick and grew in confidence throughout the opening 20 minutes, playing some neat and tidy football without really hurting Wolves.



But patience proved a virtue yet again for the Reds, with the hosts continuing to probe the opposition backline and eventually getting their just reward. Luck was then with Jurgen Klopp's side, disallowing a Wolves goal for a contentious offside decision. Be that as it may, the hosts wouldn't care, and it may just be the warning sign they needed amidst talk of their 'invincibility'.

There was a feeling that Liverpool desperately needed a second goal to comfort the nerves around Anfield, something that Wolves' stoic defensive display was making a challenge. The Reds looked as if they had played only three days prior, the front three, in particular, lacking a little finesse and cohesion. They offered no bite or intensity in the second half, playing the game at a walking pace, something Wolves were unlucky not to punish.

It was far from a vintage display from the Reds, who made life unnecessarily hard for themselves and were lucky to walk away with three points. But all that will matter to Klopp is the win, seeing them take advantage of Manchester City's slip-up against Wolves. A crucial victory for the world champions, no doubt about that.

Liverpool only lost one game in the league in 2019. Next year do better ❤️ — Kauser Soze (@NinaKauser) December 29, 2019

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Alisson (7); Alexander-Arnold (8*), Gomez (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6); Henderson (7), Lallana (6), Wijnaldum (5); Salah (5), Firmino (5), Mane (7)

Substitutes: Keita (6), Milner (6), Origi (5)

Star Player

Not quite the unbeatable performance he displayed against Leicester, but Alexander-Arnold still proved why he's the league's best attacking full back. His delivery is frightening and his ability to switch play equally as impressive.

No goals or assists against Wolves, but still the Reds' standout performer - if only he could be a little better in defence...

Three minutes in and Trent Alexander-Arnold is picking up where he left off #LIVWOL — aj footy (@godsavethekick) December 29, 2019

Sky have given man of the match to Trent Alexander-Arnold.



That's not how you spell Ruben Vinagre. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) December 29, 2019

​​

Trent Alexander-Arnold is quite possibly the best right-back in the world, but a great defender he definitely is not... — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) December 29, 2019

​​

Alexander-Arnold is only 21 and hes the world's best RB — McLovin Diaz (@Hugodiaz102) December 29, 2019

Wolves



Key Talking Point

​Wolves had no qualms in dropping Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore following their spectacular 3-2 comeback against Manchester City less than 48 hours ago, something that will have filled the visiting fans with a sense of dread. It did look as if it had impacted the travelling side, who struggled to play their usual direct counter-attacking style but were defending with purpose and in numbers.

Santo's side improved as the first half progressed, frustrating Liverpool and showing glimpses of quality on the break. After surviving the initial dominance of their opponents, Wolves found their rhythm and the intensity of their press within their own half made life difficult for the hosts.

They would feel hard done by going in to half-time after having scored a seemingly legitimate goal to level the score, only for it to be ruled out by the tiniest of margins, and having already seen VAR award Liverpool a goal that was initially ruled out for handball. Fine margins indeed, but Wolves could take positives from their impressive first-half display, and bemoan VAR after the final whistle.

Wolves continued to make life hard for the Reds, with substitute Traore's appearance injecting a little more pace and power into Wolves' counter-attack, as did Jimenez shortly afterwards. They were persistent and looked more and more threatening as the game wore on, aiming to earn another hard-fought scalp.

They couldn't find a leveller but boy did they deserve it, dominating the second-half and making one of the world's best teams look frightened. The visitors didn't get what they wanted, but it was another fabulous performance from Santo's side, something that we have come to expect on the big occasion.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Patricio (6); Jonny (7), Bennett (7), Coady (8*), Kilman (6), Vinagre (7); Dendoncker (5), Neves (6), Moutinho (5); Neto (7), Jota (7)

Substitutes: Saiss (5), Traore (6), Jimenez (5)

Star Player

The former Liverpool defender, along with his fellow centre-backs, made life very difficult for the Reds' dynamic trio.

The leader and captain was tireless in his work ethic and made some very important challenges throughout. As underrated as English defenders come, Coady proved his worth against some of the world's best attackers yet again.

Disappointing lack of goals and references to Conor Coady being a boyhood Liverpool fan so far at Anfield — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) December 29, 2019

Looking Ahead

There is no rest for the wicked in the ​Premier League with Liverpool playing host to Sheffield United on 2 January 2020, while Wolves travel to Watford on New Year's Day.​