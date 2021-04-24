Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as late Joe Willock goal rescues Magpies

A last-gasp equaliser from Joe Willock, just moments after Callum Wilson had a goal ruled out, earned Newcastle a dramatic 1-1 draw with Liverpool, who will be left to rue the number of chances they spurned.

The Reds hit the front with just four minutes on the clock, as Mohamed Salah displayed unbelievable control to bring a looping ball under his spell before firing a first-time shot past Martin Dubravka.

The contest resembled more of a basketball game than a football match as both sides flooded forward in search of goals, but some poor finishing combined with good goalkeeping kept the score at 1-0.

Wilson looked to have rescued a point for the Magpies late on, though a VAR check saw the strike disallowed for a handball. But they weren't to be denied as Willock fired the ball past Alisson with the final kick of the game, grabbing Steve Bruce's men the most sensational of points.

That's the match highlights out of the way, now to those Liverpool and Newcastle player ratings...

Liverpool player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Andy Robertson challenges Miguel Almiron | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 7/10 - Pulled off a key save from Joelinton early in the second half, and probably wasn't expecting such a busy afternoon. Could do nothing about the late goal.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 5/10 - Again was suspect defensively. Looked menacing in the Magpies' half but it didn't make up for his poor defending.



Fabinho (CB) - 5/10 - Caused problems by the Newcastle frontline. Clearly very talented with the ball at his feet but has struggled at centre-back when up against physical opposition.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - 7/10 - A very good display from the loanee. Caught out by the pace of Allan Saint-Maximin a few times but stuck to the task and came out on top.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - His usual energetic self down the Liverpool left. Didn't provide much in the way of quality in the final third but was a constant outlet.

2. Midfielders

Thiago shields the ball from Matt Ritchie | Pool/Getty Images

Thiago (CM) - 7/10 - Showed much more willingness to drive his side forward with progressive passing and was a lot more effective than he has been of late.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 5/10 - Another anonymous display. Hasn't been in great form the last few months and this was just another in a long line of underwhelming outings.



Diogo Jota (AM) - 6/10 - Played in a slightly deeper role with Liverpool's usual front three on the pitch. Had chances to double the lead but spurned them all and was withdrawn with the hour mark approaching.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah opens the scoring for Liverpool | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 7/10 - Superb goal to bag Liverpool's opener but was guilty of missing a hatful of chances after the early strike. Not his best display but deserves at least a 7/10 for his goal alone.



Roberto Firmino (CF) - 5/10 - His barren streak in the Premier League extends to 11 games. Drifted across the frontline to try and impact the game but just looked a little lost at times.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 5/10 - Very wasteful and should have had at least one goal in the opening 45 minutes. Did provide plenty of energy and refused to let the visitors settle but the quality just wasn't there.

4. Substitutes

58' - First change of the game, as Milner is on to replace Jota.



James Milner (CM) - 6/10



Curtis Jones (CM) - 6/10

Newcastle player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Ciaran Clark attempts to head Newcastle level | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Martin Dubravka (GK) - 8/10 - Made plenty of good saves to keep Newcastle in the game. Almost caught out by Mane as he tried to control the ball but deserved a bit of luck.



Paul Dummett (CB) - 6/10 - Won a couple of key headers as Newcastle were penned into their own box. The best of the Magpies backline but that's not much of a compliment.



Federico Fernandez (CB) - 5/10 - Absolutely ran ragged by the Liverpool front three and will probably still be feeling dizzy tomorrow morning. Crashed into Diogo Jota with his elbow and was very lucky the Liverpool man wasn't seriously hurt.



Ciaran Clark (CB) - 4/10 - Criminal decision to try and play out from the back in the first half which really should have been punished after he lost possession. Taken off in the second half as Jonjo Shelvey moved back into defence - which tells you everything you need to know.

6. Wing-Backs & Midfielders

Jacob Murphy shields the ball from Diogo Jota | Pool/Getty Images

Jacob Murphy (RWB) - 5/10 - Asked to play wing-back but he was more of an orthodox full-back. Couldn't impact the game in an attacking sense and struggled to cope with Sadio Mane.



Jonjo Shelvey (CM) - 6/10 - Kept hold of the ball well enough on the rare occasion the Magpies had possession but he stuck to ineffective sideways passes on the whole.



Sean Longstaff (CM) - 5/10 - Couldn't get near Thiago as much as he tried and was given a bit of a midfield lesson by the Spaniard.



Matt Ritchie (LWB) - 5/10 - Couldn't contain Salah and was made to look a bit daft by the Egyptian as he turned and fired home the opener.

7. Forwards

Allan Saint-Maximin moves away from Ozan Kabak | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Allan Saint-Maximin (RW) - 7/10 - Picked up a knock early on but showed the desire to continue when clearly in pain. Looked like cutting Liverpool open every time he got hold of the ball and was a constant threat.



Joelinton (ST) - 5/10 - Completely isolated in the first half and really struggled to impact proceedings. Had a glorious opportunity to pull his side level but fired straight at Alisson.



Miguel Almiron (LW) - 5/10 - Looked to drop deep and pick up the ball in midfield but didn't have the pace or the nous to breakaway from the opposition like Saint-Maximin did.

8. Substitutes

Callum Wilson (ST) - 7/10 - Brought an energy to proceedings, stretching Liverpool's backline by trying to get in behind. Unlucky to see a goal chalked off.



Joe Willock (CM) - 7/10 - Rescued a point for the visitors with the final kick of the game.



Dwight Gayle (ST) - N/A