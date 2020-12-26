Liverpool 1-1 West Brom: Player ratings as Big Sam's Baggies stun Reds

Sam Allardyce's West Brom shocked Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening, as Semi Ajayi secured a hard-earned point with his first ever Premier League goal.

The word domination sums up the first half quite well. Liverpool went into half time with 82% possession as the ball very rarely left West Brom's half. The visitors clearly went into the tie with a park-the-bus mindset from the start, and coped quite well.

Only Sadio Mane's 12th minute effort got past the Baggies 11-man defence, despite the Reds having 10 attempts and a multitude of opportunities in the opening 45. But the first half action didn't provide any good omens for Big Sam's side.

However, the second half was a different story completely, as the hosts looked surprised by what looked like a more energised West Brom team. Allardyce's men had the better chances throughout the second period and might've thought it wasn't their day as Karlan Grant wasted a one on one, as Alisson made a vital save.

The Baggies carried on pushing, however, and eventually found an equaliser with their third effort on target, as Semi Ajayi leaped to convert a Matheus Pereira corner. The excitement was not over as Roberto Firmino saw his header saved brilliantly by Sam Johnstone with two minutes left on the clock, as the goalkeeper sealed a point for the 19th-placed team.

Allardyce is now the last manager to draw and win at Anfield in the Premier League.

Right, let's get into the ratings.

Liverpool

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered quality into the box | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 6/10 - The Brazilian had very little to do overall, and made a great save to deny Grant. He was, however, unable to keep out the Ajayi header.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 6/10 - The full back was unlucky not to have an assist as he delivered five quality crosses into the area in the second half.



Joel Matip (CB) - 8/10 - Provided the assist for Mane in the first half with a well placed pass, and defended perfectly when called upon, making three tackles and three clearances before being forced off through injury and everything went awry...



Fabinho (CB) - 6/10 - Was solid overall, but will have been frustrated as he wwas beaten to the ball by Ajayi for the West Brom goal.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 7/10 - Was a constant threat down the left, and had it been for better anticipation from Liverpool forwards, would have had a few assists to his name, as he delivered 12 crosses during the match.

2. Midfielders

Jordan Henderson dictated play from midfield | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 6/10 - The Dutchman didn't have much impact on proceedings but was solid enough in the centre of the park without creating much.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - 7/10 - The Liverpool captain ran the show in the first half, and was calm and composed when he needed to be in the second, making 141 passes in the game, but couldn't inspire his side to victory.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 7/10 - Looked bright as usual, covering a lot of ground and enjoying a few brilliant touches. The midfielder left the pitch having completed three dribbles and achieving a 95% pass accuracy.

3. Forwards

Sadio Mane celebrates his goal | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 5/10 - Failed to get into the game as much as usual, and missed a free header from six yards on 65 minutes that would have sealed the game.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 6/10 - The Brazilian linked up well with his team mates and was unlucky not to grab three points as Johnstone saved his last gasp effort in the 89th minute.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 7/10 - Finished wonderfully in the early stages to put Liverpool 1-0 up, and proved a menace throughout, testing the keeper three times himself.

4. Substitutes

Joel Matip forced off with injury | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rhys Williams (CB) - 5/10



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - N/A



Divock Origi (ST) - N/A

West Brom

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Sam Johnstone (GK) - 7/10 - The goalkeeper looked comfortable whenever a cross came in, and saved West Brom at the death, stopping Firmino's header.



Darnell Furlong (RB) - 8/10 - The full back coped with Robertson and Mane well throughout the game, and won possession four times throughout the 90.



Semi Ajayi (CB) - 7/10 - Switched off as Mane got away from him for the opening goal, and looked out of his depth at times against Liverpool's top three in the first half. However, the centre back responded magnificently after the break and got a memorable first Premier League goal to equalise.



Dara O'Shea (CB) - 7/10 - Looked calm when being threatened by Liverpool's attack, and was important as he made a game-high nine clearances.



Kieran Gibbs (LB) - 7/10 - Solid against an uncharacteristically quiet Salah and helped stem the crossing onslaught from Alexander-Arnold.

6. Midfielders

Romaine Sawyers was crucial in West Brom's shock draw | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Callum Robinson (RM) - 6/10 - Looked brighter after the break as he was allowed more freedom. He couldn't find a final product when going forward, however, ending his stint on the field with 50% pass accuracy.



Matt Phillips (CM) - 5/10 - Didn't provide much action, and looked stifled playing centrally. Only touched the ball 39 times throughout the game.



Romaine Sawyers (CM) - 7/10 - Looked far better in the second period and largely contributed to West Brom's rejuvenated showing after the break, making a key pass and playing two accurate long balls as they got forward.



Conor Gallagher (CM) - 5/10 - The man who has scored West Brom's only winning goal this season failed to have an impact at Anfield, only touching the ball 47 times in central midfield.



Grady Diangana (LM) - 6/10 - Looked much more comfortable going forward in after the interval, and picked up good positions in the final third.

7. Striker

Karlan Grant played well in the second half | Pool/Getty Images

Karlan Grant (ST) - 6/10 - Had no service and lacked urgency when pressing in the opening 45, but looked better as his side committed bodies forward. He missed a one on one with 20 minutes to go which could have really changed the picture.

8. Substitutes

73’ | Pereira replaces Robinson.



Matheus Pereira (RM) - 6/10 - Put in a quality corner to set up the equaliser.



Charlie Austin (ST) - N/A



Branislav Ivanovic (CB) - N/A