Liverpool 2020/21 Home Kit Leaked as Nike Makes Anfield Debut

​It's that time of year when football fans up and down the country convince themselves that they won't be tricked into buying their team's latest shirt, shorts and accessories.

But fast forward a few months, and those very people (myself included) are often sitting at home in their full strip, breaking it in for the new season. And in all fairness, who can blame us? These kit designers know exactly how to push our buttons, and each season they come up with a little twist on last campaign's shirt to draw us straight back in.

And one kit designer that has wowed us all in recent years is Nike - and they have been handed the honour of creating Liverpool's new strip for the 2020/21 season, after the Reds decided not to continue their collaboration with New Balance.

Yep, Nike has done it again.

Footy Headlines has released the leaked images of Liverpool's new home kit for the upcoming campaign, and boy, it's a classic. Although it may not be a ground-breaking, snazzy new design, Nike has managed to maintain an elegant feel to the jersey.



The most noticeable changes to the shirt are the lack of white pinstripe lines which are present on the current edition, whilst a teal green and white trimming now borders the sleeves and neckline.

The teal trimming adds an extra dimension to the red and white jersey, which still has sponsor 'Standard Chartered' emblazoned on the front.

💣🔴 EXCLUSIVE: Nike Liverpool 20-21 Home Kit Leaked: https://t.co/BwsZQa0MGW — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) April 15, 2020

The Liverpool crest and Nike tick are also in white with a red outline, in comparison to this year's gold style, and the commemorative badge for the 96 people who died in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 is situated below the collar on the back of the shirt.

The home jersey will be paired with red shorts and socks, as Nike follow their 2020 model which they originally created for the national teams.

The new strip will not be available for purchase until 1 June 2020 however, as Liverpool must wait until their deal with their new supplier officially begins.