Liverpool 2021/22 FPL prices revealed

The Fantasy Premier League price of every Liverpool player has been revealed ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Liverpool have two players priced at £12m or more, with Sadio Mane coming in at £12m and Mohamed Salah at £12.5m. The latter scored an incredible 231 FPL points last season, which was third among all players in the game and an average of 6.2 points per game he played.

Virgil van Dijk withdrew himself from contention for the Netherlands squad at Euro 2020 in order to focus on being fit for the new club season and is priced at £6.5m. There is also a £5.5m price for new Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate following his switch from RB Leipzig.

Fabinho and Thiago are both priced at just £5.5m apiece as their roles on the pitch don’t typically relate to FPL points, while Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are even cheaper.

With Mane, Salah and Diogo Jota all listed as midfielders for FPL purposes, £9m Roberto Firmino is one of only two Liverpool forwards in the game. The only other forward in the squad as things stand is the relatively seldom seen Divock Origi.

Here’s a full look at the prices of every squad member.

Liverpool 2021/22 FPL prices

1. Goalkeepers

Alisson remains one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Alisson (£6m)



Adrian (£4.5m)



Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m)

2. Defenders

Virgil van Dijk will be back for Liverpool in 2021/22 | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m)



Andrew Robertson (£7m)



Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m)



Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m)



Joel Matip (£5m)



Joe Gomez (£5m)



Nat Phillips (£4.5m)



Rhys Williams (£4.5m)



Kostas Tsimikas (£4m)



Neco Williams (£4m)



Ben Davies (£4m)

3. Midfielders

Mohamed Salah scored 231 FPL points last season | LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)



Sadio Mane (£12m)



Diogo Jota (£7.5m)



Xherdan Shaqiri (£6m)



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6m)



Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m)



Fabinho (£5.5m)



Takumi Minamino (£5.5m)



James Milner (£5m)



Jordan Henderson (£5m)



Naby Keita (£5m)



Curtis Jones (£5m)

4. Forwards

Roberto Firmino will cost £9m in FPL in 2021/22 | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino (£9m)



Divock Origi (£5m)

