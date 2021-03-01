Liverpool 2021/22 Nike home kit leaked online

The new 2021/22 Liverpool home shirt has been leaked online, as Nike head into their second year as the club's kit manufacturers.

The Reds spent months in negotiations with Nike to try and bring their kit deal in line with some of the other big boys across the globe, and their first collaboration brought back the old-school teal colour in an attempt to stand out.

Well, it looks like the teal will be taking a back seat next year.

Leaked Liverpool kit for 2021/22 season according to @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/D3Rwz5JuOs — The GegenPress (@GegenPressPod) March 12, 2021

The ever-reliable Footy Headlines have leaked images of what is said to be Liverpool's soon-to-be home kit, and the teal v-neck collar has been replaced with a simple round design, but with dark green at the back.

For those who love the buzzwords, you're in for a treat here. The dark green collar is accompanied by "fossil-dark green-bright red" detailing... whatever that is.

As for the rest of the shirt, it's a simple design. The famous red remains, but with diagonal, zig-zag lines across the chest in a lighter shade.

An extra, brighter shade of red is brought in for the cuffs, with the Nike and Standard Chartered logos standing out in a light grey.

BUZZWORD ALERT: The official colourway? "Gym red/bright crimson/fossil." Basically, it's red.

There are no pictures of the shorts or socks, but both will be combinations of the red/fossil colourway which can be seen across the shirt.

Liverpool launched their partnership with Nike last year | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Nike will be keen to prove that they aren't actually cursed next season. Their debut campaign with Liverpool has been largely disasterous, with injuries and poor form crippling Jurgen Klopp's men and bringing an end to their Premier League title defence before it had even really begun.

By the time this kit makes it to the pitch, Liverpool will hope to have the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez back available, which should hopefully get things back on track.

