Liverpool 2021/22 preview: Transfers, key player, fixtures, new kits, prediction & more

Liverpool head into the new Premier League campaign hoping to start afresh following a disappointing defence of their title last season that was derailed by injuries and ultimately only saved from catastrophe by an impressive end to the campaign, which involved eight wins from their last ten.

Jurgen Klopp is starting his sixth full season as Reds boss and will be well aware that the time for transition and rebuilding is coming.

Finances have been tighter than ever as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and a wage bill heavily inflated by success-related bonuses, which suggests it could be another potentially challenging season for the club as they largely make do with what they have.

Transfers