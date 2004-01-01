Liverpool 2021/22 season review: Top scorers, assists & player of the year

The 2021/22 season is now over and, for Liverpool, the feeling is one of both celebration and frustration at what could have been.

The Reds continued their path of destruction as one of the world's best teams but dreams of a quadruple came to a painful end as Jurgen Klopp's men walked away with 'just' the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, falling short in the Premier League and Champions League.

With sentiment divided, here's a rundown of Liverpool's 2021/22 season, from their player of the year to the biggest disappointment.

Liverpool 2021/22 player of the season



Alisson

It's easy to look at Mohamed Salah's Golden Boot-winning campaign and hand him Liverpool's individual accolade as well, but while the Egyptian was undeniably outstanding, Alisson's contribution in goal cannot be ignored.

From start to finish, Alisson racked up a highlight reel of superb saves and crucial stops to keep Liverpool in games, allowing Salah to go up the other end and steal the headlines with a goal or two that wouldn't have been possible without the goalkeeper's efforts at the other end of the field.

Alisson shared the Golden Glove award with international team-mate Ederson - a fair reward for yet another stunning campaign.

Honourable mentions: Mohamed Salah, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool 2021/22 goal of the season

Mohamed Salah vs Man City

If you want a 30-yard thunderbolt, this won't be the goal for you. But if you want single-handedly embarrassing one of the best teams on the planet with unbelievable solo goal, then look no further than Salah's stunner against Manchester City.

Playing like the best player in the world at the time, Salah waltzed past defender after defender, flashing some unreal close control to weave his way into the box and fire past Ederson into the back of the City net - a strike which earned him the Premier League's Goal of the Season award.

Salah did pretty much the exact same thing just a few days later against Watford, but it's the stage upon which this one was scored that sets it apart.

Honourable mentions: Mohamed Salah vs Watford, Naby Keita vs Crystal Palace, Naby Keita vs Atletico Madrid, Divock Origi vs Preston, Thiago vs Porto, Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Newcastle

Liverpool 2021/22 performance of the season



Man City 2-3 Liverpool

Liverpool ended City's pursuit of a treble with an irresistible performance in the FA Cup semi-final that made them look like they belonged on a completely different planet.

The Reds were 2-0 up inside 17 minutes and bagged a third on the stroke of half-time, and realistically, they could have had five or six inside the first 45 minutes. It was an absolutely sensational performance against their biggest rivals.

To pull that out under that sort of pressure was absurd and spoke volumes of the sort of threat Liverpool really were.

Honourable mentions: Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool, Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal, Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd

Liverpool 2021/22 signing of the season

Luis Diaz

Ibrahima Konate was a hit in his debut season at Anfield, but Luis Diaz's first six months were nothing short of sensational.

The January signing had been the best player in Portugal but elevated his game to new heights under Klopp, who watched on as Diaz adapted immediately and gave Liverpool even more firepower.

The 25-year-old managed six goals and five assists in 26 games for the Reds, but his impact went far beyond the stats sheet.

Honourable mention: Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool 2021/22 most improved player



Joel Matip

In a squad which is already full of superstars, it's not always easy to see somebody make a significant leap, yet Joel Matip managed exactly that.

Ibrahima Konate was brought in last summer and many expected the young Frenchman to take Matip's spot in the squad, given the Cameroon international's recent struggles with injury, but Matip was having none of it.

He'd start 31 Premier League games and hold his own alongside Virgil van Dijk, looking like an irreplaceable superstar at times.

Honourable mention: Naby Keita

Liverpool 2021/22 disappointment of the season

Roberto Firmino

There aren't many legitimate calls for a disappointment in Liverpool's squad, but since we have to choose one, we'll opt for the numerous injury issues that prevented us from seeing much of Roberto Firmino.

He'd start just ten Premier League games all season, and while his return of five goals doesn't seem too bad on paper, the reality is that three came against Watford and one against Norwich, with the other coming against Arsenal. That's not really what you want from a top forward, who only offered up four assists as well.

Firmino looks to have tumbled down the pecking order, with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz both seemingly ahead now.

Dishonourable mention: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool 2021/22 most appearances

Jordan Henderson - 57 (35 Premier League, 12 Champions League, 5 FA Cup, 5 Carabao Cup)

(35 Premier League, 12 Champions League, 5 FA Cup, 5 Carabao Cup) Diogo Jota - 55 (35 Premier League, 11 Champions League, 5 FA Cup, 4 Carabao Cup)

(35 Premier League, 11 Champions League, 5 FA Cup, 4 Carabao Cup) Alisson - 53 (35 Premier League, 13 Champions League, 4 FA Cup, 1 Carabao Cup)

(35 Premier League, 13 Champions League, 4 FA Cup, 1 Carabao Cup) Virgil van Dijk - 51 (34 Premier League, 9 Champions League, 5 FA Cup, 3 Carabao Cup)

(34 Premier League, 9 Champions League, 5 FA Cup, 3 Carabao Cup) Mohamed Salah - 51 (35 Premier League, 13 Champions League, 2 FA Cup, 1 Carabao Cup)

Liverpool 2021/22 top scorers

Mohamed Salah - 31 (23 Premier League, 8 Champions League)

(23 Premier League, 8 Champions League) Sadio Mane - 23 (16 Premier League, 5 Champions League, 2 FA Cup)

(16 Premier League, 5 Champions League, 2 FA Cup) Diogo Jota - 21 (15 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 2 FA Cup, 3 Carabao Cup)

(15 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 2 FA Cup, 3 Carabao Cup) Roberto Firmino - 11 (5 Premier League, 5 Champions League, 1 FA Cup)

(5 Premier League, 5 Champions League, 1 FA Cup) Takumi Minamino - 10 (3 Premier League, 3 FA Cup, 4 Carabao Cup)

Liverpool 2021/22 top assisters



Trent Alexander-Arnold - 19 (12 Premier League, 4 Champions League, 1 FA Cup, 2 Carabao Cup)

(12 Premier League, 4 Champions League, 1 FA Cup, 2 Carabao Cup) Mohamed Salah - 16 (14 Premier League, 2 Champions League)

(14 Premier League, 2 Champions League) Andy Robertson - 15 (10 Premier League, 3 Champions League, 2 FA Cup)

(10 Premier League, 3 Champions League, 2 FA Cup) Diogo Jota - 8 (6 Premier League, 2 Champions League)

(6 Premier League, 2 Champions League) Jordan Henderson - 7 (5 Premier League, 2 Champions League)

Liverpool 2021/22 record in all competitions