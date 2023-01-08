Liverpool 2023/24 Nike home kit leaked online

Liverpool look like they will be going for a very clean and modern look next season after their 2023/24 home kit was leaked online.

The ever reliable Footy Headlines have obtained images of the new strip complete with Nike tags, and it has strong leanings towards the club’s history.

The shirt will be plain red with a simple white trim that is reminiscent of great Liverpool kits of both the 1970s and 1990s.

Liverpool wore a very similar kit in their 1960s and 70s heyday, when they rose to become the dominant club in both England and Europe.

It should also invoke memories of the Reebok Liverpool kit in 1998-2000, when players like Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Patrick Berger made up an eye-catching and exciting team, yet one that failed to live up to its full potential under Gerard Houllier.

The kit will continue to feature the '97' logo on the back, which pays tribute to the fans who tragically lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster.

