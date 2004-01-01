Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Reds secure pre-season victory

Liverpool responded to their pre-season drubbing at the hands of Manchester United by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in Singapore on Friday.

The Reds had control of the game from start to finish, with Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah both scoring in the victory.

Jurgen Klopp's men grabbed the game's opener inside 12 minutes when skipper Henderson met Harvey Elliott's cutback with a curled finish into the top corner.

Liverpool continued to press home their superior quality in the first half with Konstantinos Tsimikas hanging a nice ball up for Roberto Firmino to nod wide at the back post

Just before the half-hour mark, Palace finally threatened themselves with Joachim Andersen rising high and heading a corner over the bar.

Liverpool had time for one more first half effort with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain inadvertently injuring himself when firing off a shot from inside the box.

Little over 60 seconds after the restart, Salah doubled his side's advantage. The Egyptian took Trent Alexander-Arnold's flick in his stride and fired an effort which flew past Guaita - albeit via a sizeable deflection off of Andersen.

With 69 minutes gone, Fabio Carvalho cut inside and forced Guaita into a great stop down low to his right.

As both managers rung the changes, the game become increasingly disorganised. Each young side kept plugging away until the end and Tyler Morton nearly added some gloss to the scoreline late on, only to drag his shot wide.

Next up for Liverpool in pre-season is RB Leipzig on Thursday, while Palace's touring squad face Man Utd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Here are your player ratings for both teams...

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Salah netted for the Reds | ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

Adrian (GK) - 6/10 - A very quiet half. His only real involvement was watching Andersen's header over the bar.



James Milner (RB) - 8/10 - Helped create the first goal with a sublime cross-field pass. Drove forward with the ball excellently.



Joel Matip (CB) - 7/10 - Produced a clever dummy in the lead up to the opener.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - 6/10 - Not overly tested but looked calm on the ball.



Konstantinos Tsimikas (LB) - 7/10 - A real threat when he bombed on down the left.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - 7/10 - Finished emphatically early on.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 6/10 - Neat and tidy in possession. Had one shot after bulldozing his way into the box.



Harvey Elliott (CM) - 7/10 - Picked out Henderson expertly for the opener. His runs in behind were eye-catching.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (RF) - 5/10 - Struggled to make an impact before injury forced him off just before the interval.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 5/10 - Let one headed chance go begging. Might have done better.



Luis Diaz (LF) - 6/10 - Floated around between the lines. Kept hold of the ball superbly.



SUB: Leighton Clarkson (RW) - N/A - Came on for two minutes when Oxlade-Chamberlain got injured.



SUB1: Harvey Davies (GK) - 6/10 - Good for him to get some minutes.



SUB1: Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 7/10 - Set up Salah for the second goal with a well-weighted pass.



SUB1: Virgil van Dijk (CB) - 7/10 - Never close to being troubled.



SUB1: Sepp van den Berg (CB) - 7/10 - Looked confident alongside his compatriot. Another loan this season is likely, though.



SUB1: Andy Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - Not as positive as Tsimikas but defending was fine.



SUB1: Fabinho (CM) - 6/10 - Chipped in with a few clearances.



SUB1: Thiago Alcantara (CM) - 6/10 - A couple of sumptuous touches and passes.



SUB1: Naby Keita (CM) - 6/10 - Charged around with typical enthusiasm.



SUB1: Mohamed Salah (RF) - 7/10 - Took him 70 seconds to score.



SUB1: Darwin Nunez (ST) - 6/10 - Nothing fell for him but he was involved.



SUB1: Fabio Carvalho (LF) - 6/10 - Drew a couple of fouls. Forced a fine save out of Guaita.



SUB2: Tyler Morton (CM) - N/A



SUB2: Rhys Williams (CB) - N/A



SUB2: Nathaniel Phillips (CB) - N/A



SUB2: Fabian Mrozek (GK) - N/A



SUB2: Isaac Mabaya (RB) - N/A



SUB2: Luke Chambers (LB) - N/A



SUB2: Stefan Bajcetic (CM) - N/A



SUB2: James Norris (CM) - N/A



SUB2: Bobby Clark (LW) - N/A

Crystal Palace (4-3-3)

Palace left several senior players at home | ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

Vicente Guaita (GK) - 5/10 - A mixed bag. Made one or two good stops but should have done better for Salah's goal.



Nathaniel Clyne (RB) - 6/10 - Did some good covering early on against his former club.



Joachim Andersen (CB) - 5/10 - Unfortunate to divert Salah's shot past his goalkeeper.



Joel Ward (CB) - 6/10 - Was alive to the danger on more than one occasion.



Tyrick Mitchell (LB) - 6/10 - Defended fairly well but outwitted for the opener. .



Killian Phillips (CM) - 6/10 - Physically impressive considering his humble footballing beginnings. Pretty raw.



Luka Milivojevic (CM) - 5/10 - Looked a little overwhelmed in midfield.



Jesuran Rak-Sakyi (CM) - 6/10 - Nice close control but was sloppy at times.



Jordan Ayew (RF) - 4/10 - Spurned a decent chance at the beginning of the second half. Committed several fouls.



Jean-Philippe Mateta (ST) - 5/10 - Could not make it stick for the most part.



Odsonne Edouard (LF) - 5/10 - A couple of decent moments in transition aside he was underwhelming.



SUB1: Malcolm Ebiowei (RF) - 6/10 - Looked a handful.



SUB1: Jake O'Brien (CB) - 6/10 - Did okay.



SUB1: Malachi Boateng (CM) - 6/10 - Full of energy.



SUB1: Jadan Raymond (CM) - 6/10 - Made a nuisance of himself.



SUB1: Omotayo Adaramola (CB) - 6/10 - Part of a defence that didn't concede.



SUB1: Scott Banks - N/A



SUB1: Rob Street - N/A



SUB1: Cardo Siddik - N/A



SUB1: David Ozoh - N/A



SUB1: Kaden Rodney - N/A