Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Player Ratings as Reds Grind Out Hard-Fought Win

Liverpool secured their second win from as many games to start their Champions League campaign as they overcame Midtjylland 2-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night.

A heavily-rotated Reds attack failed to fire in the opening period, as Fabinho's apparent hamstring injury proved the most significant event in a quiet first half.

The hosts did breakthrough swiftly after the restart, however, as Xherdan Shaqiri, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota combined brilliantly for what was the 10,000th goal in the club's history.

The big guns then entered the fray but even they failed to improve on what was a rather pedestrian Liverpool performance. Midtjylland proved a compact proposition throughout and came close to a late equaliser, but Anders Dreyer only managed to hit the side-netting with his dinked effort. A Mohamed Salah penalty then wrapped up the contest in stoppage time.

Here are Liverpool's player ratings from their group stage victory.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson was assured once again between the sticks | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 7/10 - Had little to do in regards to shot-stopping after denying Dreyer in the first half but was faultless, for the most part, with his feet, sweeping up and claiming the high ball. Makes such a difference.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 8/10 - Liverpool's brightest spark and his impressive work down was rewarded with an assist for the opener. Supreme technique constantly probed the Midtjylland defence but Liverpool's rotated front line failed to pounce. Diligent defensively also.



Joe Gomez (CB) - 6/10 - Started poorly in possession as he constantly overhit his passes over a longer distance. Continued to be erratic on occasion with the ball but improved in his defensive work as the contest wore on. Also managed not to get injured, which is something for a Liverpool centre-back nowadays.



Fabinho (CB) - 6/10 - Assured before an apparent hamstring injury cut his night short after 30 minutes.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - Was typically energetic down his left flank and, alongside Alexander-Arnold, was Liverpool's greatest attacking threat in the opening period. Influence waned after the restart but was still rather impressive.

2. Midfielders

Xherdan Shaqiri was bright from a flexible midfield role | Pool/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (CM) - 6/10 - Typically provided dynamism, stability and balance in the middle of the park. Given a rest ahead of West Ham on Saturday with a half-time substitution.



James Milner (CM) - 5/10 - Struggled once again in the middle as the contest seemed to pass him by. Booked in the opening period for slowing down a Midtjylland transition.



Xherdan Shaqiri (CM) - 7/10 - Delivered a delicate reverse pass for Alexander-Arnold which led to Jota's opener and provided plenty of energy in what was a rather flexible role. Advanced to take up smart positions between the lines as well and was crafty in possession throughout. Certainly looked like he was playing for his place in this one.



3. Forwards

Jota celebrates scoring the club's 10,000th goal | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Diogo Jota (RW) - 6/10 - Scorer of the 10,000th goal in Liverpool's history with his simple opener. Provided mere moments and the odd dazzling sequence before his substitution in the second half.



Takumi Minamino (CF) - 5/10 - Utilised in the Roberto Firmino role in the first half but to little avail against a compact Midtjylland unit.



Divock Origi (LW) - 5/10 - Failed to make any sort of impact before his second-half substitution.

4. Substitutes

Rhys Williams replaced Fabinho in the opening period | Pool/Getty Images

Rhys Williams - 7/10

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6/10

Sadio Mane - 6/10

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Roberto Firmino - 5/10