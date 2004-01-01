Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig: Player ratings as Reds reach Champions League quarter finals

Liverpool booked their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Puskas Arena to give them a 4-0 aggregate victory over the Bundesliga side.

The Reds squandered a multitude of first half chances with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara all seeing opportunities go begging, but finally saw their dominance rewarded with two goals in the space of four second half minutes.

Salah applied the finishing touches to a slick Liverpool move 20 minutes from time, and moments later Sadio Mane doubled the Reds' advantage as he turned home substitute Divock Origi's cross.

Liverpool player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alexander-Arnold started at right back for Liverpool | David Balogh/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 6/10 - Made a great reflex save inside the first 10 minutes to keep out Dani Olmo, but it proved to be the only time that he was really called into action.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 6/10 - Made a great charge forward but was then wasteful in front of goal in the first half as he opted to cross instead of shoot. Showed off his passing range with a couple of fabulous cross field diagonals.



Nat Phillips (CB) - 8/10 - Got his head on absolutely anything and everything while sporting a lovely headband. A thoroughly assured defensive performance.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - 7/10 - A similarly strong defensive performance alongside Phillips, the young centre backs both impressing.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - One of his quieter performances, the Scotland international didn't fly forward as frequently as we are accustomed to seeing. Solid defensively, mopped up well at the back on a couple of occasions.

2. Midfielders

Alcantara started in the heart of the Liverpool backline | David Balogh/Getty Images

Fabinho (CM) - 8/10 - Starting in defensive midfield for the first time in over four months, and Liverpool were all the better for it. An assured, solid presence, he freed up Wijnaldum and Thiago.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 7/10 - Carved out opportunities for Mane and Thiago in the opening exchanges with a couple of clever passes. Fizzing with energy, smart in possession.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - 7/10 - Squandered a glorious opportunity early doors, opting to misplace a pass when he could have gone for goal himself. Sent Salah away with a wonderful scissor kicked pass in the first half. One of his best performances in a Liverpool shirt.

3. Forwards

Salah started in Liverpool's front three | David Balogh/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (FW) - 7/10 - Wasted a good first half chance when one on one with Peter Gulacsi, but his effort was straight at the Leipzig goalkeeper. Gave Liverpool the lead with a smart left-footed finish to cap an excellent move from the Liverpool front three.



Diogo Jota (FW) - 7/10 - Looked really sharp but missed a hatful of chances; saw a powerful first half header well saved by Gulacsi, had a toe poke kept out by the Leipzig goalkeeper and blazed into the side netting before the first half was out. Instrumental in Liverpool's opener.



Sadio Mane (FW) - 7/10 - Blazed over from close range inside the opening six minutes. Linked up well with Jota for Liverpool's opener, doubled the Reds lead with a deft finish from close range.

4. Substitutes

Divock Origi - 7/10



Naby Keita - 6/10



James Milner - 6/10



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - N/A



Konstantinos Tsimikas - N/A