Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Reds Go Year Unbeaten in the League

Liverpool took their spectacular 2019 form into the New Year, with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Thursday evening leaving them unbeaten
It took Liverpool less than four minutes to grab their first goal of 2020, as George Baldock's slip allowed Andy Robertson to collect Virgil van Dijk's long pass and cross for
Mohamed Salah puts the Reds 1-0 up inside just four minutes at Anfield
Oli McBurnie wasted a late chance to give United a lifeline, but his scuffed shot was comfortably saved by Alisson on the line. New year, same Liverpool and a 13-point lead at the Premier League summit.
Liverpool
Key Talking Point
While other big sides have been undone and struggled against Sheffield United, Jurgen Klopp demonstrated his tactical flexibility to ensure his side wouldn't be the victims of another Blades' upset.
It’s crazy, watching LIV defenders pass it around the back and it’s VVD, Gomez, Henderson & Milner all involved. TAA & Robertson, so called defenders - aren’t even in camera shot they’re so high up pitch. Role of fullbacks has changed so much the last 2-3 years!— Tom the FPL Jester (@FPLjester) January 2, 2020
One minute Henderson is forward the next he's in his own half offering support to the centre halves.— 25 (@rictov_) January 2, 2020
Both Henderson and Milner dropping in as a third centre half was a common sight, which allowed Liverpool's full-backs to play higher up the pitch - nullifying the Blades' wing-backs without being overrun in midfield.
At the other end of the pitch, Milner continually popped up on the right flank - which allowed Salah to drift inside and adopt a central role. It was a nightmare for the typically organised United back three, as we will discuss very shortly...
Player Ratings
Starting XI:
Salah class tonight. Great movement. Love to see him in the goals as well.— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 2, 2020
Firmino has wasted a couple of great chances to play Salah in. The Egyptian's movement has been excellent.— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 2, 2020
Sheffield United
Key Talking Point
I have to say Sheffield United when they loose possession they recover back into their formation very well. #LIVSHU— Joe Carver (@jcarver903) January 2, 2020
Player Ratings
Starting XI:
Substitutes: Sharp (6), McBurnie (6), Besic (5)
STAR PLAYER
The last time these two teams met, Dean Henderson's mistake was the difference as Liverpool laboured to a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. So it speaks volumes about the Blades' goalkeeper that he arrived at Anfield and delivered a string of exceptional saves against the league leaders.
The pick of the bunch came in the 11th minute, when Salah's instinctive shot forced even sharper reactions for Henderson to somehow claw it behind. The duo came face to face later in the half, the goalkeeper unflappable with the Egyptian running towards him at full speed.
Should be wining 3-0 by now but Dean Henderson having a cracking game.— Shpelvin (@Shpelvin) January 2, 2020
Dean Henderson is definitely ready to replace David De Gea. Shocking his he doesn't start for England yet and replaces the horrifying pickford.— w օ Ӏ f ɢ a η ɢ ✞ (@Gaeist) January 2, 2020
If Dean Henderson keeps this kind of form and DDG keeps being error prone and we can get 50m for DDG, I'm giving Romero and Henderson a chance and moving him(DDG) on— LFG (@FlavionsKimani) January 2, 2020
He was unlucky with the second goal as neither he or his defenders could beat Mané to the rebound, but that wasn't enough to stop the calls for England and Manchester United starting berths later in the year.
Looking Ahead
The FA Cup third round brings no respite for Jurgen Klopp, as Everton visit Anfield this Sunday. Once the Merseyside derby is wrapped up, a trio of tricky Premier League fixtures awaits - the Reds face Tottenham and Wolves away either side of a home match against Manchester United.
The Blades, meanwhile, need to avoid a giant killing in Sunday's FA Cup visit of Fylde, before welcoming West Ham to Bramall Lane in the latest edition of Friday night Premier League action.
