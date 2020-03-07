Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Reds Bounce Back From Early Scare

Liverpool ended their two-game losing streak across all competitions thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and
Bournemouth took a surprise lead at Anfield through Callum Wilson - who appeared to foul Joe Gomez in the build-up - tapped the ball into an empty net after the Cherries were able to catch Liverpool on a rare counter-attack, while
Salah recovered well from
Bournemouth
Liverpool
Key Talking Point
James Milner gave his teammates a speech before the game about fighting for every ball, but Gomez clearly didn't pay any attention as he was brushed aside too easily by Callum Wilson in the build-up to Bournemouth's opener. The incident may have looked like a foul but VAR ruled the goal valid and the Reds were left facing another uphill battle.
While there certainly didn't appear to be any pre-match nerves, Liverpool really lost their bearings after going behind inside a stunned Anfield, even creating fewer openings than Eddie Howe's side throughout the opening 25 minutes.
However, the Reds were able to punish Bournemouth's two mistakes to go into the break with the lead, and normal service resumed from there. Yet, Liverpool once again showed signs that they're still not as invincible as many had thought.
Still, the win means Liverpool have now won their last 22 Premier League home games, the longest winning streak in English top-flight history, while just three more victories (home or away) will guarantee the title officially...
Player Ratings
Adrian (4); Alexander-Arnold (7), Gomez (6), van Dijk (8*), Milner (7); Oxlade-Chamberlain (7), Fabinho (6), Wijnaldum (7); Salah (8), Firmino (6), Mane (8).
Substitutes: Lallana (6), Origi (N/A).
Virgil van Dijk
Mohamed Salah and Sadio
Although Bournemouth had their chances going forward, Eddie Howe's side always had to play their way around van Dijk and instead targeted Gomez, either through open play or from set-pieces.
Van Dijk with an Alonso type assist there. Great finish by Mane.— DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 7, 2020
Can we take a moment to recognise that absolutely filthy interception and assist by Virgil van Dijk. #LFC— Nic Mason (@MrNickMason) March 7, 2020
Van Dijk! You have nothing on him. World class in both defence and Offence.— Don (@Dattydon) March 7, 2020
Would go on a night out with that van Dijk pass.— Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) March 7, 2020
The Netherlands international also provided a brilliant first-time pass to set up
Bournemouth
Key Talking Point
Bournemouth didn't quite follow the blueprint that
Player Ratings
Ramsdale (6); Stacey (6), S. Cook (6), Ake (7), Smith (6), Billing (6), Lerma (7), L. Cook (6); Stanislas (7), Wilson (8), Fraser (6).
Substitutes: Simpson (3), Solanke (6), Gosling (6).
Callum Wilson
It can be a lonely job when you're playing as the lone striker against Liverpool, but Callum Wilson rose to the challenge, proving to be the focal point in every single dangerous attack Bournemouth were able to muster.
Callum Wilson the only one who’s trying— Daksh (@globalwaffles) March 7, 2020
Callum Wilson giving Joe Gomez a hell of a time — STROKz (@Eliiikem) March 7, 2020
Callum Wilson is excellent— depressed (@__Abyyy__) March 7, 2020
Callum Wilson is being a bully out there. — Owusu Brempong (@Kwaminho) March 7, 2020
It hasn't always gone Wilson's way this season, but his performance at Anfield showed exactly why the 28-year-old has already broken into England's senior national team and why a recall shouldn't be dismissed ahead of Euro 2020.
Looking Ahead
Liverpool will look to turn things around in the Champions League against
For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min