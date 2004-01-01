Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Carvalho rescues win for Reds

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to secure the Reds a dramatic comeback win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak had opened the scoring in the first half, before Roberto Firmino equalised in the second half, leaving Carvalho to win it for Liverpool at the death.

A depleted Newcastle without Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, and Sven Botman and Fabian Schar only fit enough for the bench, were at least buoyed by new record signing Isak making his debut from the start.

Liverpool dominated the ball in the opening stages, although it was clear at that stage that the visitors would pose a threat springing a counter attack. With just under 20 minutes on the clock, a Ryan Fraser pot-shot gave Alisson something to think about as it flew dangerously close.

The first shot on target also went Newcastle’s way when Kieran Trippier sent a free-kick towards goal. But although it stung Alisson’s gloves, it was straight at the Liverpool stopper.

Liverpool were soon left to rue a big miss from Luis Diaz, who carried the ball at pace in from the left and rounded Nick Pope but couldn’t direct his subsequent effort on target under pressure. That is because sloppy defending left Isak in too much space and his clinical finish after being cleverly played in by Sean Longstaff went high past Alisson to silence Anfield.

Isak actually the ball in the net again not long into the second half, another ice cold finish from the young Swede. But this time a marginal offside call ruled it out.

Anfield was pretty flat until Newcastle were given a warning sign that the equaliser was coming as Harvey Elliott forced Nick Pope into a decent save low to his right. Soon after, Firmino got Liverpool back into it, a quality finish to keep his scoring run going after being played in on the right by Mohamed Salah, who had been on the periphery.

The Liverpool pressure started to build as the game reached its final stage. A Diaz piledriver was palmed over by Pope unwilling to risk attempting to catch it, while a deflected shot from the Colombian soon after was gratefully grasped by the Newcastle goalkeeper.

But just as it looked as though Newcastle would survive the late onslaught – a six-yard box scramble from a Liverpool corner saw 20-year-old Carvalho improvise superbly to fire the ball into the roof of the net from an almost impossible position.

Liverpool vs Newcastle player ratings

1. Liverpool (4-3-3)

Roberto Firmino got Liverpool back on track | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

GK: Alisson Becker - 5/10 - Beaten twice by Isak, but only one counted.



RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10 - His sloppy pass handed Newcastle their goal. Wasn't at his best going forward either.



CB: Joe Gomez - 5/10 - Distribution could have been better.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - 5/10 - Horribly out of position for Isak's strike.



LB: Andrew Robertson - 6/10 - Got forward on occasion but not massively effective in the overall scheme of things.



CM: Harvey Elliott - 8/10 - Showed so much energy and desire to get all over the pitch. His performance buoyed the crowd where others couldn't.



CM: Fabinho - 5/10 - Probably lacked some positional awareness for the opening goal. Passed it well otherwise.



CM: Jordan Henderson (c) - 6/10 - Not bad, not great.



RF: Mohamed Salah - 7/10 - Hadn't had that much impact on the game overall but comes away with two assists.



ST: Roberto Firmino - 7/10 - Darwin who?



LF: Luis Diaz - 7/10 - Missed Liverpool's best first half chance, but asked questions with his movement and pace.



SUB: James Milner (71' for Henderson) - 6/10



SUB: Kostas Tsimikas (71' for Robertson) - 6/10



SUB: Fabio Carvalho (71' for Alexander-Arnold) - 7/10



Manager: Jurgen Klopp - 5/10 - Injuries have cost him options and Liverpool did improve after the break, but his team weren't at their best.

2. Newcastle (4-3-3)

Alexander Isak sparkled on his debut | Visionhaus/GettyImages

GK: Nick Pope - 7/10 - Made a few decent saves, particular in the second half. Stood no chance with the winner.



RB: Kieran Trippier - 6/10 - Had his work cut out keeping up with Diaz.



CB: Jamaal Lascelles (c) - 7/10 - Repelled nearly everything that came his way, but it wasn't enough.



CB: Dan Burn - 7/10 - Looked like he'd mopped up the last bit of danger with a great tackle on Salah. But Liverpool scored from the resultant corner.



LB: Matt Targett - 7/10 - Created chances with his forays forward. Marshalled Salah pretty well for the most part.



CM: Joe Willock - 5/10 - Hardly saw the ball and really struggled to establish himself in the game. Won some tackles though.



CM: Sean Longstaff - 7/10 - Showed great vision and composure to play Isak in for the breakthrough goal.



CM: Joelinton - 7/10 - Worked hard as always.



RW: Miguel Almiron - 5/10 - Mostly focused on defended and was therefore unable to create anything going forward.



ST: Alexander Isak - 8/10 - Looked impressive even before his well-taken goal made it a dream debut and had a second ruled out for offside. Lasted an hour but was given an ice pack after coming off.



LW: Ryan Fraser - 6/10 - Had a chance in the first half that worried Alisson.



SUB: Jacob Murphy (64' for Fraser) - 5/10



SUB: Chris Wood (64' for Isak) - 5/10



SUB: Elliot Anderson (84' for Almiron) - 6/10



Manager: Eddie Howe - 7/10 - Rewarded for his faith in starting Isak straightaway. Set things up well and unlucky to see his team lose.

Player of the Match: Alexander Isak

