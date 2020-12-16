Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Player Ratings as Roberto Firmino Nets Dramatic Winner

Liverpool leapfrogged Tottenham at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Jose Mourinho's side at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool opened the scoring after 26 minutes, Mohamed Salah picking up a loose ball on the edge of the area after Curtis Jones' lively run, and sending a deflected effort looped into the top corner.

The hosts dominated proceedings and spent much of the first period camped in the Spurs half carving out a selection of chances as they slickly played through the visitor's midfield. However, Liverpool were caught out with a lightning-quick counter attack as the visitors equalised with their only opportunity of the first half, Son Heung-min latching onto Giovani Lo Celso's fabulous through ball and firing home.

Liverpool dominated for large periods in the second half but Spurs arguably had the better of the chances, with Steven Bergwijn missing two glorious opportunities when clean through on goal.

And the Reds snatched all three points at the death as Roberto Firmino powered home Andy Robertson's corner.

Let's get into some player ratings.

LIVERPOOL

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson started in goal for Liverpool | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 6/10 - Forced into one save of note, palming away Kane's lob after surrendering possession.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 5/10 - Swept up at the back well on a couple of occasions early in the first half to prevent Tottenham getting in behind. Caught out defensively a couple of times in the second half. Question marks over his role for Son's equaliser.



Rhys Williams (CB) - 6/10 - Making his Premier League debut, the youngster looked very assured in possession overall. Was fortunate to not be punished early in the second half after misreading a lofted pass to allow Bergwijn to get in behind.



Fabinho (CB) - 6/10 - Out-jumped by Son in the buildup to a big chance for Bergwijn from which Liverpool were fortunate to not concede.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 7/10 - Created two of Liverpool's best first-half openings; produced a wicked set piece delivery to tee up Firmino, before getting in behind Aurier and picking out Salah. The livelier of Liverpool's two full-backs.

2. Midfielders

Jones started in midfield for Liverpool | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (CM) - 7/10 - Liverpool's midfield were terrific in the first half, moving the ball around quickly and efficiently. Henderson was deployed in the deepest midfield role but still got forward frequently and dictated the play.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 6/10 - Part of Liverpool's tremendous first-half midfield performance, with his movement and sharp passing integral to the numerous opportunities the hosts created. Less influential in the second half.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 7/10 - Instrumental in Liverpool's opener, combining well with Firmino and charging into the box before the ball fell to Salah. Forced Lloris into a low save with a drive from inside the area. Lively and fearless throughout.

3. Forwards

Salah opened the scores for Liverpool | Pool/Getty Images

Sadio Mane (FW) - 6/10 - Fired straight at Lloris after working an inch on the edge of the box in the first half. Spun Aurier before rattling the crossbar in the second and endured a real battle with the Spurs full-back.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 7/10 - Had the first opportunity of the game, but his downward header was held by Lloris, before forcing the Spurs keeper into a good save with a low strike just after the half-hour mark. Crucially put Liverpool ahead with a bullet header as the clock ticked down.



Mohamed Salah (FW) - 8/10 - Didn't cleanly connect with a Robertson pull-back in the first half, his tame effort easily claimed by Lloris. Opened the scoring after 26 minutes as his deflected effort looped into the top corner. Put in an unbelievable defensive shift, tracking back to dispossess both Kane and Son.

TOTTENHAM

4. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Davies started at left back for Spurs | Pool/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris (GK) - 7/10 - Made a selection of comfortable first half saves and did well to get down low and palm a Firmino effort away in the first half. Tipped a Salah strike wide in the second.



Serge Aurier (RB) - 7/10 - Made a number of important defensive interventions and enjoyed a real battle with Mane - but was easily rolled by the Liverpool man in the buildup to the Reds forward smashing the cross bar.



Toby Alderweireld (CB) - 5/10 - A robust performance all evening, before losing Firmino from a corner as Liverpool took the lead.



Eric Dier (CB) - 6/10 - A battling performance, keeping Liverpool's forward line frustrated for much of the 90. Left on the deck at the match-winning corner.



Ben Davies (LB) - 5/10 - Struggled against the lively Salah, with Reguilon brought on in the latter stages to offer Davies more protection.

5. Midfielders

Bergwijn started on the left flank | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Moussa Sissoko (RM) - 5/10 - Ineffective in the first half on the right flank, was moved into central midfield at half-time as Spurs reverted back to their usual system and subsequently caused the Liverpool midfield greater difficulty.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - 6/10 - Struggled to contend with Liverpool's dynamic midfield in the first half but was more robust in the second period with Sissoko alongside him.



Giovani Lo Celso (CM) - 6/10 - Singlehandedly carved out Spurs' equaliser, collecting the ball from Lloris, spinning and sending Son scampering through on goal with a perfectly weighted through ball. Moved to the right flank at half-time before being substituted before the hour mark.



Steven Bergwijn (LM) - 5/10 - Missed a glorious opportunity early in the second half, demonstrating great upper body strength to hold off Alexander-Arnold before prodding wide. Clattered the post with another great chance just after the hour.

6. Forwards

Son equalised for Spurs | Pool/Getty Images

Son Heung-min (ST) - 7/10 - Levelled the scores with his first sniff of goal, racing through and giving Alisson the eyes as he coolly slotted home. Created two big chances inside the space of one second-half minute, sending Bergwijn through with a flick before finding the head of Kane from a corner.



Harry Kane (ST) - 6/10 - Saw more of the ball in the first five minutes of the second half than he had during the entirety of the first 45. Intercepted an Alisson pass in the second half and was kept out by the palm of the Liverpool goalkeeper as he audaciously attempted to lob the Brazilian. Nodded a great chance into the ground and over from Son's corner.

7. Substitutes

Moura came on in the second half | Pool/Getty Images

Lucas Moura - 5/10



Sergio Reguilón - 5/10



Dele Alli - N/A