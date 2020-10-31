Liverpool 2-1 West Ham: Player Ratings as Reds Leave it Late at Anfield

Liverpool equalled their club-record of 63 league games unbeaten at Anfield as they fought their way to a 2-1 win over West Ham.

The away side raced into a shock lead after just 11 minutes through Pablo Fornals, the Spaniard firing in from the edge of the box. But the Reds drew level four minutes before the break, Mohamed Salah stepping up to slot home a penalty after winning the spot-kick himself.

Liverpool thought they had taken the lead through substitute Diogo Jota in the second half, but following a VAR review, his strike was ruled out for a foul on Lukasz Fabianski.

But the Portuguese did make it 2-1 with just five minutes remaining, finishing cooly after being sent through by Xherdan Shaqiri. It was a bitterly disappointing end to a game which the Hammers had felt quite comfortable in for large parts, but they ultimately fell just short.

Right, let's get into some player ratings, shall we?

Liverpool

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Nat Phillips made his Premier League debut | PETER POWELL/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 6/10 - Could he have done better for West Ham's opener? Perhaps, but he may have seen it late. Will be disappointed not to come away with a clean sheet.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 5/10 - Alexander-Arnold's ability going forward has been well documented, but once again, he was at fault in the build up to the Hammers' opener.



Nat Phillips (CB) - 7/10 - Making his Premier League debut, Phillips was confident in his work and was absolutely dominant in the air. Excellent debut.



Joe Gomez (CB) - 4/10 - As the main central defender, Klopp will have wanted Gomez to step up and show the required leadership to lead the line. But he was at fault for the opener as well and had a few shaky moments.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 5/10 - Was unable to get involved as much as he would have liked down the left, with the Reds focusing their play down the right.

2. Midfielders

Jones found it hard to get involved | Pool/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (CM) - 7/10 - Operating mainly at the base of the midfield, Henderson's passing was typically precise. Was constantly organising and instructing his teammates as well, looking to increase the tempo of the play.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 5/10 - Struggled to really influence the game. Tried drifting across the field to get involved, but was kept quiet by a hard-working Hammers midfield.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 6/10 - Similar to Jones, Wijnaldum saw the game pass him by somewhat. Advanced with the ball on occasion, but his link up play was shy of his usual standards.

3. Forwards

Salah drew Liverpool level | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 6/10 - When Liverpool needed him, Salah stepped up...again. At a time when the Reds were struggling to create chances, he won the penalty before converting it to make it 1-1.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 6/10 - Wasn't at his blockbuster best, but still looks capable of making things happen.



Roberto Firmino (FW) - 5/10 - Sure, Firmino is essential when it comes to linking play and bringing the best out of those around him. But he never really posed a threat in front of goal, and not for the first game either.

4. Substitutes

Jota has made an excellent start to life at Liverpool | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Diogo Jota - 7/10 - Another appearance from the bench and another goal under his belt. Had another ruled out and looked generally sharp.



Xherdan Shaqiri - 7/10 - Looked like his career at Anfield was over for much of the summer, but another impressive cameo will quickly dispel exit talk. Lovely slide rule pass for Jota's winner.



James Milner - N/A

West Ham

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Fabianski was unable to keep out Salah's penalty | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Lukasz Fabianski (GK) - 6/10 - Coming to Anfield, Fabianski will have expected to be put under all sorts of pressure.....but this didn't happen. That said, he still leaves having conceded twice.



Fabian Balbeuna (CB) - 6/10 - Another calm and composed display by Balbuena, doing an excellent job at tracking the runs of Mane and keeping him quiet.



Angelo Ogbonna (CB) - 5/10 - A decent showing on the whole at Anfield, but was guilty of a few momentary lapses in concentration.



Aaron Cresswell (CB) - 6/10 - Was unable to get forward and supply the crosses for Haller as much as he would have liked, but worked hard out of possession to frustrate the Reds.

6. Midfielders

Masuaku looked to get forward when possible | Pool/Getty Images

Vladimir Coufal (RWB) - 6/10 - Coufal sure is proving to be a shrewd acquisition, isn't he? The no-nonsense wing-back was resolute defensively and looked to get forward whenever possible.



Tomas Soucek (CM) - 6/10 - As expected, the Hammers didn't see too much of the ball, but most things positive went through Soucek. Worked hard off the ball as well.



Declan Rice (CM) - 6/10 - Wasn't the most glamorous display from Rice and it won't be one that grabs the headlines, but his closing down and reading of the game was vital for Moyes' side.



Arthur Masuaku (LWB) - 5/10 - Actually had a solid game....y'know, penalty aside. Unfortunately, the penalty came at the worst possible time.

7. Forwards

Fornals opened the scoring with a wonderful strike | Pool/Getty Images

Jarrod Bowen (RF) - 6/10 - Another fine performance from Bowen, working tirelessly when out of possession and looking dangerous when on the ball.



Pablo Fornals (LF) - 7/10 - Hammers fans are now seeing the best of Fornals on a consistent basis, and he was once again impressive against Liverpool, opening the scoring with a well-executed strike.



Sebastien Haller (ST) - 3/10 - It's just not working for him, is it? Didn't really show any kind of ambition or desire to get involved either.

8. Substitutes

Moyes' substitutions didn't have the desired impact | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Andriy Yarmolenko - 5/10



Said Benrahma - N/A



Manuel Lanzini - N/A