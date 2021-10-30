Liverpool 2-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Seagulls produce impressive comeback

Liverpool surrendered a 2-0 lead as Brighton fought back valiantly at Anfield to rescue a well-earned point.

In keeping with their start to the season, Liverpool began the contest with a spring in their step. It took only three minutes for Jordan Henderson to sweep the hosts in front, meeting Mohamed Salah's pull-back to reverse his strike into the far corner.

Brighton went close soon after when Yves Bissouma - making his first Premier League appearance since September 19 - struck the post with an effort from range.

However, Liverpool doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - who replaced the injured Naby Keita - curled an inviting cross into Sadio Mane who powered his header beyond Robert Sanchez.

Brighton then reduced the arrears five minutes before the interval when Enock Mwepu curled an audacious over Alisson from 25 yards after Adam Lallana had teed him up.

Many would have predicted a Liverpool onslaught in the second half, but the Reds looked out of sorts. Adam Lallana worked Alisson before the visitors hauled themselves back on level terms. The impressive Lallana fed Leandro Trossard who kept his cool to slot beyond the Liverpool number on e just past the hour mark.

Liverpool then poured forward in the dying embers, but they could not find a winning goal, much to the disappointment of the Anfield crowd.

Here's how both teams rated.

Liverpool player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson is caught out by Mwepu's effort | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - 6/10 - Called on more than Klopp would perhaps like. Saved his side on a few occasions, but he could have done more to prevent Mwepu's goal.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 5/10 - There were a few instances where he found himself in promising positions, but his cut-backs were invariably intercepted.



Ibrahim Konate (CB) - 6/10 - A strong performance to build on his impressive display at Old Trafford last weekend.



Virgil Van Dijk (CB) - 6/10 - Produced a trademark searching cross-field pass in the lead up to Henderson's goal



Andy Robertson (LB) - 5/10 - A quiet display from an attacking sense, although he proved a useful outlet.

2. Midfielders

Henderson celebrates | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Jordan Henderson (CM) - 6/10 - Lovely curled finish to open the scoring and his intensity was infectious.



Naby Keita (CM) - N/A - Limped off just 18 minutes in.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 4/10 - He had enough touches of the ball, but he couldn't find the killer pass to release Liverpool's attacking trio.

3. Forwards

Salah was denied a goal by VAR | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 5/10 - Provided the cut-back for Henderson's opener, but it was a quiet performance given his usual standards.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 3/10 - Spurned a great chance in the early exchanges and didn't impact the game in any meaningful way.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 6/10 - Planted Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross into the back of the net but he failed to build on that goal.

4. Substitutes

Oxlade-Chamberlain impressed off the bench | Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - 6/10 - Delightful cross to tee up Mane for his goal and made a great impact.



Diogo Jota (ST) - N/A



Takumi Minamino (CM) - N/A

Brighton player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Cucurella pressures Salah | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Robert Sanchez (GK) - 7/10 - A VAR reprieve in the first half spared his blushes after he was caught on the ball. Sumptuous pass in the lead up to Trossard's goal.



Joel Veltman (RB) - 7/10 - A solid defensive display against the dangerous Mane.



Shane Duffy (CB) - 6/10 - Guilty of losing Mane from a cross for Liverpool's second of the afternoon, but he recovered well from there on out.



Lewis Dunk (CB) - 7/10 - Distributed well from defence, putting his body on the line on a few occasions for Brighton.



Marc Cucurella (LB) - 6/10 - Caught too far infield for Liverpool's opener, but it proved the only blot on his copybook.

6. Midfielders

Lallana moves away from Henderson | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Adam Lallana (RM) - 8/10 - A really impressive performance on his return to Anfield, weaving his way through the Liverpool rearguard on many occasions.



Yves Bissouma (CM) - 6/10 - Struck the post after a driving run early in the first half and helped Brighton gain a foothold.



Enock Mwepu (CM) - 7/10 - Drafted in after impressing against Man City last weekend and curled home a sublime effort in the first half.



Jakub Moder (LM) - 5/10 - Played in a slightly wider role, but he combined well in central areas when required.

7. Forwards

Trossard celebrates his goal | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Solly March (ST) - 6/10 - Moved into an advanced role and his slaloming runs caused Liverpool's defence issues.



Leandro Trossard (ST) - 7/10 - Took his goal extremely well, keeping his composure and slotting beyond Alisson.

8. Substitutes

Lamptey came on in the second half | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Alexis MacAllister (CM) - 6/10 - Introduced for Bissouma and helped Brighton sustain their pressure.



Tariq Lamptey (RM) - N/A



Pascal Gross (CM) - N/A