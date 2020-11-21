Liverpool 3-0 Leicester: Player Ratings as Reds Go Record 64 Home League Games Unbeaten

Liverpool went a club-record 64th consecutive league game at home unbeaten on Sunday night, securing a 3-0 victory over a battling Leicester side at Anfield.

The home side started the game strongly and they were rewarded when Jonny Evans headed James Milner's corner into his own net. Soon after, Diogo Jota nodded in Andy Robertson incredible cross to make it 2-0.

Leicester rallied after the break, creating a few good chances. However, only Liverpool ever looked like scoring with Roberto Firmino going agonisingly close with ten minutes left to play. In the closing stages, Firmino would get his goal, heading home powerfully from a corner.

Here are you player ratings from this top of table clash...

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Fabinho returned to the fold for the Reds | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 7/10 - Made several solid stops to keep the Foxes at bay. Also sprayed a couple of brilliant passes.



James Milner (RB) - 7/10 - Mr Reliable filled in effectively at right-back before moving into midfield after Keita's injury.



Fabinho (CB) - 7/10 - Like he'd never been away. His assurance will be very encouraging for Liverpool fans.



Joel Matip (CB) - 8/10 - Another solid display from the German, particularly in the air. He won five aerial duels overall.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 9/10 - His cross for the second goal was very sexy. The sort of ball you can watch over and over again without getting bored. Constantly causing problems.

2. Midfielders

How's your touch? | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Curtis Jones (CM) - 7/10 - Not the most eye-catching performance but carried the ball well at times.



Naby Keita (CM) - 7/10 - A couple of bright moments before being taken off in the second half after picking up another injury.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 8/10 - The key to Liverpool's midfield dominance. Did not give Leicester a second to think.

3. Forwards

Diogo jota scored... again | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Diogo Jota (RW) - 8/10 - His fine start to life at Anfield continued. A great header and was spritely throughout.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 8/10 - Came within millimetres of a much-needed goal before finally breaking his duck with a fine header. What his hard-working performance deserved.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 7/10 - Caused Fofana and Albrighton a lot of problems. Will be gutted to not to have scored.

4. Substitutes

Neco Williams - 7/10



Divock Origi - N/A



Takumi Minamino - N/A

LEICESTER

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Fofana's new haircut got its first runout | Pool/Getty Images

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - 7/10 - Helped keep the scoreline down with some stunning saves.



Wesley Fofana (CB) - 5/10 - A couple of rash moments revealed his inexperience for the first time this season.



Jonny Evans (CB) - 5/10 - No idea what he was trying to do for his own goal. Generally pretty clumsy throughout.



Christian Fuchs (CB) - 6/10 - Jota gave him a torrid time but he was probably the most solid of the Foxes' back three, winning three aerial duels.

6. Wing Backs & Midfielders

Justin tried his best | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Marc Albrighton (RWB) - 5/10 - Seriously rash defending for the second goal and generally lacking in possession. The first time the absence of Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira has been harshly felt.



Youri Tielemans (CM) - 6/10 - Overwhelmed in the first half. Improved somewhat in the second but still did not make much headway.



Nampalys Mendy (CM) - 5/10 - Smothered in midfield by Liverpool's press. Struggled to progress the ball but never gave up.



James Justin (LWB) - 6/10 - A battling display. Come close to scoring in the first half with a curling effort.

7. Forwards

Vardy had a quiet afternoon | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Harvey Barnes (RW) - 6/10 - Offered an important threat on the counter. Was surprisingly taken off in the second half despite looking like Leicester's most dangerous attacker.



Jamie Vardy (ST) - 5/10 - Ridiculously isolated. Will be disappointed to have failed to test the Reds' makeshift defence.



James Maddison (LW) - 5/10 - Took up some nice positions but his teammates struggled to find him. Won a decent amount of free kicks.

8. Substitutes

Dennis Praet - 6/10



Cengiz Under - 6/10