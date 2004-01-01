Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: Remembering Michael Owen's Derby Day Heroics at Anfield

​Few games in English football are big as Liverpool vs. Manchester United, and on Sunday 4 November 2001, another blockbuster instalment of this fierce rivalry took place at Anfield.

With Liverpool assistant manager Phil Thompson deputising for Gerard Houllier - who was away from the sidelines due to poor health - the Reds headed into this game hoping for a fourth successive derby day victory.

Seizing the initiative early on, the hosts put United on the ropes, striking twice before half-time to talk an assured lead in to the break. A lovely finish from Michael Owen had put the Reds 1-0 up, before John Arne Riise's thunderbolt free kick - which almost separated the crossbar and the net - doubled Liverpool's advantage.

David Beckham pulled what proved to be a consolation goal back for Sir Alex Ferguson's side, but another error from the gaffe-prone Fabian Barthez in the United goal allowed Owen to grab his second of the game with relative ease, and put the match to bed soon after.

With the bragging rights staying in Liverpool for the foreseeable future, the result offered a rare shift in power between the two clubs during the Premier League era - one that didn't quite last as long as the Anfield crowd would have hoped.

Liverpool

Key Talking Point

If there were even the slightest doubts about Owen's ability to wreak havoc on opposition defences - which there likely weren't following the Englishman's FA Cup final-winning performance the previous season - then they were certainly cast aside following this game. With an enormous helping hand from United's haphazard defence, the young striker guided ​Liverpool to victory with a commanding performance.





Having capitalised ​on a Wes Brown error to finish with aplomb for the Reds' first, Owen proceeded to win yet another free kick off the United defender - who seemed dazed by the agility, speed and intense pressing of the Liverpool attacker.

Up stepped Riise.





The Norwegian powered home one of the iconic free kicks of the Premier League era, leaving United goalkeeper Barthez stuck in the mud. Despite the left-back's poor attempted clearance that led to Beckham pulling one back for the visitors, but a goalkeeping error would then gift Owen his second, and Liverpool's third, to put the game beyond doubt.





From then on, the victory was never in doubt for the hosts, who were revelling in their new-found dominance in the derby.

Liverpool Player Ratings





Starting XI: Dudek (6); Henchoz (6), Carragher (7), Hyypia (7), Riise (7); Hamann (6), Murphy (7), Gerrard (7), Smicer (6); Owen (9*), Heskey (8).





Substitutes: Berger (6), Fowler (6).

Michael Owen

​Have we mentioned Owen's performance yet? We have? Really?

Well, let's mention it again.

Liverpool were rather rapidly becoming used to incredible performances on the big stage from Owen, who was building a reputation as the man for the big moments. Owen proved far too much for an admittedly weak ​United defence to handle, repeatedly leaving Brown and Quinton Fortune gasping for air.

Another astonishing performance from a starlet with the world at his feet...what a shame about those injuries, eh?

Manchester United

Key Talking Point

Despite being widely (and rightly)​ considered as ​the greatest manager of all time it's worth mentioning here that Sir Alex lost to interim manager Thompson's Liverpool quite heavily. You know, the guy who repeatedly showcases his 'expertise' on Gillette Soccer Saturday by shouting and screaming at anything and everything with his boy's club chums every weekend?





Yeah, him.

In all fairness to the United boss, this game was ultimately lost by his defence, and when you consider it was a back line made up of the likes of Brown, Fortune and Mikael Silvestre - with John O'Shea chucked on to stem the tide - it's hardly surprising that United found themselves on the wrong end of a pummelling .

Manchester United Player Ratings





Starting XI: Barthez (3); Irwin (5), Neville (5), Brown (4), Fortune (4), Silvestre (4); Butt (5), Veron (5), Beckham (6*); Van Nistelrooy (6), Solskjaer (5).





Substitutes: Yorke (5), Scholes (5), O'Shea (N/A).

David Beckham

The best of a pretty sorry bunch, Beckham at least offered the travelling fans a little hope with his 50th-minute strike. However, that fleeting hope was extinguished about 60 seconds later.

Things That Aged the Worst

Fortune, Barthez...they didn't age too well at Old Trafford following more performances similar to their nightmare at Anfield.





Ironically for Liverpool, derby day hero Owen didn't shine for too much longer in a red shirt, leaving the club several years later under a cloud of smoke - which only grew when he later decided to join United towards the end of his career.

Things That Aged the Best

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, United went on to age very well following their disappointing 2001/02 season, lifting the ​Premier League title the following year, as well as securing three more English top-flight trophies before the decade came to an end.

Not only this, but Ferguson helped the Red Devils to an FA Cup, two League Cups and a Champions League trophy before 2010.

Players You Completely Forgot Existed

​In all honesty, both Liverpool and United boasted pretty star-studded lineups, but there were one or two on the bench at Anfield that may have left your memory.

Remember Chris Kirkland? Well, the Premier League journeyman was sitting in the dugout back in 2001 at Anfield, making just four appearances for the Reds throughout the campaign, before later going on to manage the women's team - albeit briefly as caretaker - in 2018.

What Happened Next?

​Following the derby day victory for Liverpool, the Reds would go on to finish above their Manchester rivals - a feat seldom achieved by the Merseyside club in the Premier League. They finished just three points above United, meaning November's result proved pivotal in claiming bragging rights for the season.

Meanwhile, United endured a rare season without silverware under Ferguson, but the Red Devils would take firm control of the derby in years to come.

Questions

Just how good could Michael Owen have been for Liverpool if injuries hadn't blighted his career?

Why did United ever put their faith in Fabian Barthez?

Where on earth is Quinton Fortune now?

Some food for thought.​