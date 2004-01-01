Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: Remembering Michael Owen's Derby Day Heroics at Anfield

Few games in English football are big as Liverpool vs. Manchester United, and on Sunday 4 November 2001, another blockbuster instalment of this fierce rivalry took place at Anfield.
With Liverpool assistant manager Phil Thompson deputising for Gerard Houllier - who was away from the sidelines due to poor health - the Reds headed into this game hoping for a fourth successive derby day victory.
Seizing the initiative early on, the hosts put United on the ropes, striking twice before half-time to talk an assured lead in to the break. A lovely finish from Michael Owen had put the Reds 1-0 up, before John Arne Riise's thunderbolt free kick - which almost separated the crossbar and the net - doubled Liverpool's advantage.
David Beckham pulled what proved to be a consolation goal back for Sir Alex Ferguson's side, but another error from the gaffe-prone Fabian Barthez in the United goal allowed Owen to grab his second of the game with relative ease, and put the match to bed soon after.
With the bragging rights staying in Liverpool for the foreseeable future, the result offered a rare shift in power between the two clubs during the Premier League era - one that didn't quite last as long as the Anfield crowd would have hoped.
Liverpool
Key Talking Point
If there were even the slightest doubts about Owen's ability to wreak havoc on opposition defences - which there likely weren't following the Englishman's FA Cup final-winning performance the previous season - then they were certainly cast aside following this game.
Liverpool Player Ratings
Substitutes: Berger (6), Fowler (6).
Michael Owen
Have we mentioned Owen's performance yet? We have? Really?
Well, let's mention it again.
Liverpool were rather rapidly becoming used to incredible performances on the big stage from Owen, who was building a reputation as the man for the big moments. Owen proved far too much for an admittedly weak United defence to handle, repeatedly leaving Brown and Quinton Fortune gasping for air.
Another astonishing performance from a starlet with the world at his feet...what a shame about those injuries, eh?
Manchester United
Key Talking Point
Despite being widely (and rightly) considered as the greatest manager of all time it's worth mentioning here that Sir Alex lost to interim manager Thompson's Liverpool quite heavily. You know, the guy who repeatedly showcases his 'expertise' on Gillette Soccer Saturday by shouting and screaming at anything and everything with his boy's club chums every weekend?
Manchester United Player Ratings
Starting XI: Barthez (3); Irwin (5), Neville (5), Brown (4), Fortune (4), Silvestre (4); Butt (5), Veron (5), Beckham (6*); Van Nistelrooy (6), Solskjaer (5).
Substitutes: Yorke (5), Scholes (5), O'Shea (N/A).
David Beckham
The best of a pretty sorry bunch, Beckham at least offered the travelling fans a little hope with his 50th-minute strike. However, that fleeting hope was extinguished about 60 seconds later.
Things That Aged the Worst
Fortune, Barthez...they didn't age too well at Old Trafford following more performances similar to their nightmare at Anfield.
Things That Aged the Best
Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, United went on to age very well following their disappointing 2001/02 season, lifting the Premier League title the following year, as well as securing three more English top-flight trophies before the decade came to an end.
Not only this, but Ferguson helped the Red Devils to an FA Cup, two League Cups and a Champions League trophy before 2010.
Players You Completely Forgot Existed
In all honesty, both Liverpool and United boasted pretty star-studded lineups, but there were one or two on the bench at Anfield that may have left your memory.
Remember Chris Kirkland? Well, the Premier League journeyman was sitting in the dugout back in 2001 at Anfield, making just four appearances for the Reds throughout the campaign, before later going on to manage the women's team - albeit briefly as caretaker - in 2018.
What Happened Next?
Following the derby day victory for Liverpool, the Reds would go on to finish above their Manchester rivals - a feat seldom achieved by the Merseyside club in the Premier League. They finished just three points above United, meaning November's result proved pivotal in claiming bragging rights for the season.
Meanwhile, United endured a rare season without silverware under Ferguson, but the Red Devils would take firm control of the derby in years to come.
Questions
Just how good could Michael Owen have been for Liverpool if injuries hadn't blighted his career?
Why did United ever put their faith in Fabian Barthez?
Where on earth is Quinton Fortune now?
Some food for thought.
Source : 90min