Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Alexander-Arnold nets stunner in comfortable win

Liverpool trimmed Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League table to a single point with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on Thursday evening.

Jurgen Klopp's side had Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones test positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the match but they did not let this disruption affect their performance, responding well to going behind early on to secure a comfortable victory.

The Magpies tore up the script inside seven minutes when Jonjo Shelvey latched onto Thiago Alcantara's poor clearance and unleashed an unstoppable drive to score his first goal of the season.

Liverpool did not take long to level things up with Diogo Jota nodding home a free header at the back post while Newcastle were screaming for the game to be halted following a head injury to Isaac Hayden.

The Reds completed the turnaround a few minutes later with Shelvey turning from hero to villain on his return to Anfield. His aimless back-pass allowed Sadio Mane to steal in, and although his initial effort was blocked, Mohamed Salah was there to pick up the scraps.

Salah - who was on incredible form once again - then missed a decent chance to make it 3-1 before half time, prodding an effort wide with his weaker foot after a sumptuous ball from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool enjoyed plenty of possession after the break but struggled to carve out clear-cut opportunities. Newcastle rarely broke out of their shape, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's last-ditch tackle on Ryan Fraser denying the visitors a rare sight at goal.

Alexander-Arnold was then decisive at the other end four minutes from time. Picking up the ball 25 yards out he arrowed a thumping effort into the top corner to seal three points for the hosts.

Here are your player ratings from Anfield...

Liverpool player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Matip relished the aerial battle | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - 5/10 - Rarely tested. Unsighted for Shelvey's effort.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 8/10 - His usual creative self from deep. Made a great tackle to deny Ryan Fraser an opening on the hour-mark. Sealed the game with a ridiculous goal.



Joel Matip (CB) - 7/10 - Rarely missed a header as the Magpies looked to go long at every opportunity.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - 6/10 - Mopped up on the rare occasions Newcastle progressed the ball beyond the Reds' midfield.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - He's had better games. Crossing was inaccurate but he was comfortable defensively. His movement created the space for Alexander-Arnold's stunner.

2. Midfielders

Thiago started poorly | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - 6/10 - Had a good game, with his long passing a particular highlight. Edging closer to completing a full 90 minutes.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - 7/10 - Kept his side ticking over with a flurry of accurate passes - 107 to be precise.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - 5/10 - Strangely poor early on, making two mistakes in the build-up to Shelvey's opener. Grew into the game nicely after however.

3. Forwards

Salah put Liverpool in front in the first half | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 8/10 - Sublime yet again. Took his goal so well and one first-half cross with the outside of his foot was simply genius. A shame it didn't lead to a goal.



Diogo Jota (ST) - 7/10 - Knitted Liverpool's attack together and grabbed his side's first-half leveller. Would have had another if Dubravka hadn't been in such good form.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 7/10 - Did well, causing Newcastle all sorts of problems with his energy and movement.

4. Substitutes

Roberto Firmino (ST) - 6/10 - Great to see him back, unless your a Premier League defender obviously.



Naby Keita (CM) - 6/10 - Involved frequently during a brief cameo.



James Milner (CM) - N/A

Newcastle player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Schar enjoyed Shelvey's goal | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Martin Dubravka (GK) - 6/10 - Made a couple of stupidly good saves. He was always going to need a miracle to keep a clean sheet, though.



Javier Manquillo (RB) - 4/10 - Struggled to cope with Mane's runs to be honest.



Fabian Schar (CB) - 6/10 - Caught flat-footed for the second goal. Actually defended okay overall, registering a game-high seven clearances.



Jamal Lascelles (CB) - 6/10 - Stood up well to Liverpool's second-half pressure and organised effectively.



Jamal Lewis (LB) - N/A - Taken off with an injury after 15 minutes.

6. Midfielders

Shelvey got his side off to the perfect start | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Jacob Murphy (RM) - 6/10 - Made it hard for Robertson to affect the game. Little to report offensively, other than a few wayward crosses.



Jonjo Shelvey (CM) - 6/10 - A moment of magic and a moment of stupidity in the first half. Vintage Shelvey.



Isaac Hayden (CM) - 4/10 - It must be strange being Hayden in games like this. He spent his evening chasing shadows, barely having a kick of the ball.



Ryan Fraser (LM) - 6/10 - A few really bright moments but did not get the rub of the green. Remember when he was briefly the best winger in the Premier League? Good times.

7. Forwards

Saint-Maximin was isolated | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Joelinton (ST) - 4/10 - Nominally a striker, but spent next to no time on the shoulder of the defence. Poor pass contributed to Liverpool's second. Put in a shift.



Allan Saint-Maximin (ST) - 4/10 - Missed a promising one-on-one in the first half. A crucial moment. Taken off in the second half after a hefty tackle from Konate.

8. Substitutes

Matt Ritchie (LB) - 5/10 - Solid but unspectacular.



Callum Wilson (ST) - 6/10 - Gave Liverpool something to think about. Should have been introduced earlier.



Joe Willock (CM) - N/A