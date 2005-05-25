Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan: Remembering the Miracle of Istanbul That Redefined the Term 'Comeback'

​Liverpool have a habit of doing things the hard way, but the 2005 Champions League final was quite simply ridiculous.

Without a European Cup since 1984, few people offered surprise package Liverpool much hope of toppling a world-beating Milan side - suspicions that were soon confirmed when the Reds went 3-0 down before half-time courtesy of Paolo Maldini's strike within the first minute and a brace from Hernan Crespo before the break.

Little did Liverpool fans know, but a miracle was about to take place. Three goals in six second-half minutes from captain fantastic Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso turned the game on its head, and propelled the Reds towards a penalty shootout.

Thanks to some heroics (and lenient refereeing) during the penalty kicks, Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek saved penalties from Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko to complete the greatest comeback in Champions League history, and secure a fifth European Cup for the Merseyside club.

Milan

Well, how on earth did that happen?

Having strolled in to an authoritative and comfortable three-goal lead at the break, the Rossoneri already had one hand on the trophy. Maldini's lovely volley within the first minute set the tone, before two sweeping ​Milan moves were deftly converted by Argentinian forward Hernan Crespo; goals which had seemingly exposed a relatively weak Liverpool side.

Carlo Ancelotti had masterminded the ultimate Champions League final victory within 45 minutes, with his side dismantling their English opponents with an unrivalled arrogance. However, that would be their undoing.

Complacency set in and Liverpool roared back with characteristic passion, fighting for every ball just that little bit harder than the Italians. By the time Rafa Benitez's side had secured their quickfire equaliser, Milan heads (and jaws) were already scraping the floor, with the Rossoneri unable to return to their swashbuckling best.

Simply put, it was a disaster, and a match that will haunt the dreams of every Milan player and fan for eternity.

AC Milan Player Ratings





Starting XI: Dida (5); Cafu (6), Stam (6), Nesta (7), Maldini (7); Pirlo (6), Gattuso (5), Seedorf (6), Kaka (8*); Crespo (8), Shevchenko (6).





Substitutes: Tomasson (5), Serginho (5), Costa (5).

Kaka

​Kaka definitely didn't deserve to be on the losing side in the 2005 ​Champions League final.

The Brazilian played with his typical blend of power and grace, terrorising Liverpool's defence and midfield throughout a first half in which he was rampant.

Kaka won the free kick that led to Milan's early opener, while playing a crucial part in the move that led to the Rossoneri's second of the evening, before his defence-splitting pass set up Crespo for a third, and left Jamie Carragher looking like a hapless starfish on the Istanbul turf.

Liverpool

Key Talking Point

​

Arguably the most memorable night in the club's history (certainly recent history, anyway), ​Liverpool made things unnecessarily difficult for themselves initially. While there was a significant gulf in class between the Reds' underwhelming starting lineup and Milan's globetrotting team, defensive mishaps and a lack of concentration put the English side in a spot of bother.

3-0 down at the break, you'd be forgiven for thinking the Reds would give up, but Benitez - who is far from the most animated coach on the sidelines - must have put a boot or two up the Liverpool players' backsides at half-time.

Out stepped a completely different Liverpool for the second half, with Dietmar Hamann's introduction key in settling things for the Reds in midfield, while Gerrard decided to take matters into his own hands by scoring the Reds' opener following a lovely cross from the left-hand side.

Smicer - who was only on the pitch due to a first-half injury to Harry Kewell - then powered in a second from outside the box, before Alonso's rebound from his own penalty levelled the scoring in just six second-half minutes.





From then on, a mixture of luck and unbridled determination saw the Reds over the finishing line, with Liverpool making the impossible, possible.

Liverpool Player Ratings





Starting XI: Dudek (9*); Finnan (5), Carragher (7), Hyypia (7), Traore (6); Garcia (6), Gerrard (9), Alonso (8), Riise (7); Kewell (5), Baros (5).





Substitutes: Smicer (8), Hamann (7), Cisse (6).

Jerzy Dudek

​Arguably, Gerrard was the man of the match on this occasion, but because the skipper had so many memorable moments in Liverpool red, and Dudek, well...didn't, we're going to give it to Polish goalkeeper.

Conceding three goals and still being crowned man of the match as a keeper is not easy, but the shot-stopper made countless iconic saves, most notably a brilliant close-range double from Shevchenko in the 117th minute - the second seeming a near impossibility to keep out from just five yards.

Penalties soon came around and while Dudek strayed quite some distance from his line on his way to being the shootout hero, he produced two fantastic saves that ultimately won Liverpool the trophy.

Things That Aged Worst

​That night in Istanbul ended up being a number of players' Liverpool swansong, with five of the starting lineup and substitutes for the Champions League final leaving the club the following season.

Liverpool's second goalscorer of the night Smicer left for free under three weeks later, while Milan Baros swapped Merseyside for the Midlands after joining Aston Villa in late August.

Unused substitutes Igor Biscan, Josemi and Antonio Nunez left the club as well throughout the 2005/06 campaign.

Things That Aged the Best

​It's strange to even think about Gerrard playing for any club English club that isn't Liverpool, but there were incredibly strong rumours linking the midfielder with a move to Chelsea after the Champions League final.

In the end, the local lad stayed put on Merseyside, and went on to achieve legendary status with the club that is perhaps only matched by a few other players in Liverpool's illustrious history.

While Gerrard could have won a few more trophies had he moved to Stamford Bridge, little would fulfil him as much as the undying loyalty of the Kop.

Players You Completely Forgot Existed

There are probably a whole host of names you forgot travelled with Liverpool to Istanbul, and one of them is probably Scott Carson. Now taking a nice early retirement as Manchester City's third-choice goalkeeper, the shot-stopper was on the bench for the Reds in Turkey, but luckily wasn't needed.

Milan's squad was littered with superstars, who have all written their name in to football folklore, so perhaps a lesser remembered player for the Rossoneri that night was Kakha Kaladze. The Georgian centre-half did make 284 appearances for the Italian outfit - although he was an unused substitute in the 2005 final - and has since gone on to become the Mayor of Tbilisi in Georgia.

What Happened Next?

​Well, while a lot happened in between, the 2006/07 Champions League final was the sequel in the Milan - Liverpool rivalry.

This time Milan didn't throw away their convincing lead, despite a late scare from Dirk Kuyt in the 89th minute, holding on for a 2-1 win that saw them lift the trophy for the first time since 2003, and get some long-awaited revenge for the events that took place in Istanbul.

Questions

What did Benitez say to his Liverpool players at half time ​to spark such a spectacular comeback?

What did Carlo Ancelotti say to his players at half time to provoke such a tame response in the second half?

How did a team including Djimi Traore ever win the Champions League?

All valid questions, with no easy answers.