Liverpool 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Reds go second with Saints thrashing

From Anfield - Liverpool moved to within a point of league leaders Chelsea with a dominant 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp showed his intent from the off by naming a full-strength side, and it took them a matter of minutes to go ahead as Diogo Jota broke clear and eventually finished from close range after good work from Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson.

Southampton had elected to start with a back three, but instead of giving their wing-backs license to attack it simply gave Liverpool all the room they wanted in the final third as they went for the jugular early on.

Mane headed wide before having a goal chalked off by VAR, then Salah curled just past the post. The second goal came just after the half-hour mark when Salah and Jordan Henderson combined on the edge of the box and the Egyptian played the ball to the back post for Jota to apply the finish.

Just five minutes later it was three for Liverpool. This time it was Spanish maestro Thiago who was not picked up as he drove into the box and he fired beyond Alex McCarthy courtesy of a deflection off Lyanco.

Southampton were playing a front three and did work some opportunities for the likes of Armando Borja and Adam Armstrong, but Alisson was equal to both of them as they looked to get back into the game.

Changes came at half-time for Southampton, but it had little impact on the game as Liverpool increased their advantage on 52 minutes. An unmarked Virgil van Dijk volleyed home from the penalty spot as he was picked out by a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

Liverpool continued to push and Jota, Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came close to adding a fifth, which would not have flattered the home side in any way.

Here are the player ratings from Anfield...

LIVERPOOL PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Van Dijk got on the scoresheet | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - 7/10 - Only had a couple of saves to make, but he did his job and rarely looked troubled.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 7/10 - A nice assist from the corner but a few lapses in concentration in the first half, not at his very best but didn't need to be.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - 8/10 - Imperious, the former Saints man did not put a foot wrong and he helped himself to a lovely goal.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - 6/10 - Lacked concentration at times with some questionable clearances and was clearly the target for Southampton's attacks.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - 8/10 - Excellent throughout and in the first half particularly he was impossible for Southampton to pick up.

2. Midfielders

Thiago scored again | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Thiago (CM) - 8/10 - Busy, always wanted the ball and dominated in the first half despite being a bit loose in possession, also helping himself to another goal. Southampton struggled to get near him.



Fabinho (CM) - 7/10 - Very comfortable as he held the midfield together, didn't give the ball away although barely had to break stride at any point in the game.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - 7/10 - Nice shift from the Liverpool captain, wonderful one-two with Salah for the second goal.

3. Forwards

Jota netted twice and caused all sorts of problems | Alex Livesey/GettyImages



Mohamed Salah (RF) - 8/10 - A great assist for second goal and he gave Mohammed Salisu a torrid time throughout. Probably should have come away with more than one assist and had plenty of opportunities to.



Diogo Jota (CF) - 9/10 - Two clinical goals from the Portuguese as he led from the front. Ran Southampton ragged and they could not pick him up at any point in the game.



Sadio Mane (LF) - 8/10 - Was involved in everything and played his part in giving his former side nightmares.

4. Substitutes

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - 5/10 - Got involved and probably should have added his name to the scoresheet.



James Milner (CM) - N/A



Takumi Minamino (RF) - N/A

SOUTHAMPTON PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Salah gave Salisu a tough time | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Alex McCarthy (GK) - 4/10 - Was a spectator for the goals and could do little as his defence parted like the Red Sea at almost every opportunity.



Lyanco (CB) - 3/10 - First Premier League start and one to forget for the Brazilian. System might not have helped him but he looked a bit out of his depth.



Jan Bednarek (CB) - 2/10 - The big Pole, who also picked up a booking, was taken off a at half-time and it remains to be seen if he asked to come off after a woeful 45 minutes.



Mohamed Salisu (CB) - 3/10 - Given the task of trying to mark Salah and he will be having nightmares tonight after a display which saw him run ragged by the Egyptian.

6. Wing-backs & midfielders

Romeu tries to get on the ball | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Tino Livramento (RWB) - 3/10 - The former Chelsea man came into the game with a reputation as one to watch, but he was the one doing all the watching as Mane and Robertson ran circles around him. One to forget.



Oriol Romeu (CM) - 5/10 - One of the few Southampton players who can say he put a shift in, found it hard to get near the Liverpool midfield but made some strong tackles.



James Ward-Prowse (CM) - 4/10 - Struggled to see the ball for most of the game, and was chasing shadows. He never gave in but to no avail.



Romain Perraud (LWB) - 3/10 - Like his counterpart on the right, he had no answer to the likes of Salah and Alexander-Arnold. A really tough day at the office for the Frenchman.

7. Forwards

Broja had his moments | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Che Adams (RF) - 3/10 - Asked to play in a three and drop deep, but it simply did not work for him and he was taken off at the break.



Armando Broja (CF) - 4/10 - Can't say that the Chelsea loanee did not work hard, but little went for him and should have probably scored with one of his first-half chances.



Adam Armstrong (LF) - 4/10 - Worked hard but very little service. His one shot on goal was on target and tested Alisson.

8. Substitutes

Nathan Redmond (LM) - 3/10 - Didn't get involved and rarely saw the ball.



Nathan Tella (RM) - 4/10 - Did well down the right and put in one great ball which should have yielded a goal.



Kyle Walker-Peters (LB) - N/A