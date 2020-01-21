Liverpool 4-0 Southampton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Reds Earn Victory #24 Against Saints

Liverpool picked up their 24th win of the season against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, but the 4-0 scoreline was harsh on the dogged Saints.

Danny Ings had the best chance in a one-sided first half, wriggling free of his marker and firing a shot at goal, but Alisson was up to the task and kept the score all square, as the visitors ran rampage at Anfield.

The Reds took the lead immediately after half time though, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cutting inside from the left-hand flank and drilling a low drive into the near post. Jordan Henderson doubled the advantage on the hour mark, finishing smartly from a lovely Roberto Firmino cut-back.

Mohamed Salah put the game beyond doubt on 71 minutes, chipping the ball home after a lovely Henderson through ball, and then doubled his tally in injury time to open up an eye-watering 22-point gap over nearest rivals Manchester City.

​Liverpool

Key Talking Point

​Liverpool were far from their scintillating best on Saturday - and they got very lucky at times against an organised and brave Southampton. The Reds could easily have found themselves behind by the half-time whistle, having gifted Saints a number of clear-cut opportunities.

But Jurgen Klopp is striving for perfection this season, and he wouldn't allow his players to take their foot off the pedal with so much at stake. The Reds came out with fire in their bellies for the second half, and the hosts looked a completely different side to the one that lumbered around the pitch in the opening exchanges. Four goals and a superb final 45 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp - Mr Motivator.

Player Ratings



​Starting XI: Alisson (9*); Alexander-Arnold (6), Gomez (6), van Dijk (6), Robertson (6); Wijnaldum (7), Fabinho (6), Henderson (8); Salah (8), Oxlade-Chamberlain (7), Firmino (7)







Substitutes: Keita (6), Minamino (6), Lallana (N/A)

Alisson

When Liverpool made Alisson the world's most expensive goalkeeper, he was hailed as the missing piece of the club's defensive puzzle. He wasn't – that was Virgil van Dijk – but the Brazilian has rarely let the Reds down since his arrival in 2018, and once again he was at hand to keep the Saints at bay during a relentless first 45 minutes.

While his teammates were panicking all around him, Alisson kept a clear head and made save after save to deny Ings and co. a deserved lead. Liverpool improved in the second half to claim another three points, but that may not have even been possible without their Brazilian talisman between the sticks.

Southampton

Key Talking Point

​Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl will look back at this match and wonder what might have been. The visitors dominated the first half, and should have scored at least once, but poor finishing and good goalkeeping combined to deny Saints a lead. Then, with only three minutes on the clock in the second half, Liverpool broke their resolve - but the goal didn't come without its own controversy.

​Ings was left incensed at the referee only seconds before Liverpool's opener for missing what he believed to be a foul in the Liverpool box. The ex-Reds striker jinked beyond a couple of tackles, and looked to be tripped by Fabinho's outstretched leg, but his complaints were waved away. Klopp's men flew up the other end of the pitch to take the lead, effectively killing the game.

Hasenhüttl may have something to say about the incident after the match. Maybe also something about having to play a central midfielder at right-back against that Liverpool team.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: McCarthy (6); Ward-Prowse (7), Stephens (7), Bednarek (6), Bertrand (6); Djenepo (8*), Romeu (6), Hojbjerg (7), Redmond (6); Long (6), Ings (7)





Substitutes: Adams (5), Obafemi (6), Boufal (N/A)

Moussa Djenepo

This man gets more and more exciting every time you watch him. Moussa Djenepo is a box of tricks, and the sort of player that every full-back must dread coming up against. Whether the 21-year-old himself knows what he is going to do next is debatable, but that factor only adds to the mystery and anticipation that surrounds his displays.

Djenepo was a live-wire throughout the match for Saints, twisting and turning Andy Robertson inside-out, and stinging the palms of Alisson on a number of occasions. The winger is incredibly direct and is able to run with the ball at a blistering pace. It was always going to be a tough ask to get any result at Anfield, but Djenepo did all he could on Saturday afternoon.

Looking Ahead





Liverpool follow up their Premier League tie against Southampton with their FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury on Tuesday evening. Well, their Under-23 side will, at least.

Southampton will aim to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday evening when they take on Jose Mourinho's ​Tottenham Hotspur in north London.