Liverpool 4-0 Wolves: Player Ratings as Reds Stroll to Easy Win on Fans' Return to Anfield

Liverpool stretched their unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 65 games, strolling to a 4-0 win over Wolves at Anfield.

After an even start, the hosts took the lead when Conor Coady's poor error was seized upon by Mohamed Salah, who produced a clinical finish.

Just before the break, Wolves were awarded a penalty with Sadio Mane adjudged to have caught Coady in the box - only for Craig Pawson to overturned his decision following a VAR check.

Mo Salah DOES NOT miss those!



Wolves hand a gift to the Egyptian who slots home ?#PLonPrime #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/4StaTItNkR — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 6, 2020

Just before the hour mark, Liverpool doubled their lead when Georginio Wijnaldum bent a fine effort into the top corner. The Reds then grabbed a third with Joel Matip nodding home Salah's pinpoint cross.

Just over 10 minutes from time, Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross was turned into his own net by Nelson Semedo to add some gloss to the scoreline.

Here are your Wolves and Liverpool player ratings from Anfield...

LIVERPOOL

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Robertson was in fine form | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - 7/10 - Made one fine save in the first half, scrambling to keep out Podence's cute chip.



Neco Williams (RB) - 7/10 - Did not put a foot wrong before being replaced by the returning Trent Alexander-Arnold.



Joel Matip (CB) - 8/10 - Scored his first goal in well over a year, meeting Salah's cross with a bullet header. Also defended stoically.



Fabinho (CB) - 7/10 - Faultless display once again. He continues to look unfazed, despite playing in an unfamiliar role.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - 8/10 - Ran Wolves' ragged in the first half, doubling up with Mane very well. Where does he get all this energy?

2. Midfielders

Wijnaldum scored his first goal of the season | Pool/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (CM) - 7/10 - Kept things ticking over in midfield, registering more touches than anyone else on the pitch before being replaced.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 8/10 - His first goal of the season was a spectacular one.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 7/10 - Showed intelligence throughout, covering for his full-backs and choosing his moments to drive forward.

3. Forwards

Salah opened the scoring in the first half | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 9/10 - Typically composed finish to open the scoring. Also provided a pinpoint cross for Matip's goal.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 7/10 - Toyed with the Wolves backline in the first half, completing two nutmegs. Looked full of confidence. His goal against Leicester a few weeks back is clearly working wonders.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 8/10 - Did not give Nelson Semedo a moments rest. His torment of the Portugal international was summed up when he forced him him into scoring an own goal late on.

4. Substitutes

Alexander-Arnold returned from injury | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10 - Liverpool fans will be delighted to see him back. Laid on an incredible ball which led to the Reds' fourth goal.



Diogo Jota - 6/10 - Kept himself busy when he came on.



Naby Keita - 6/10 - Continued his recovery with a brief second half cameo.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Patricio had an evening to forget | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Rui Patricio (GK) - 5/10 - A busy evening between the sticks. Not a lot he could do about any of the goals, particularly Wijnaldum's.



Nelson Semedo (RB) - 5/10 - Had the unenviable task of keeping a rampant Mane at bay. He did okay at times but largely came off second best, commiting three fouls. Own goal was unfortunate.



Willy Boly (CB) - 6/10 - Bravely took a Mane effort straight in the face early on. Struggled to track the runs of Firmino but did make four tackles.



Conor Coady (CB) - 5/10 - His poor error led to the Reds' first goal. Always made up for it by winning a penalty - only for VAR to intervene.



Marcal (LB) - 6/10 - Defended pretty well all things considered, making three interceptions and a few tackles to boot.

6. Midfielders

Neves failed to influence the game | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Leander Dendoncker (CM) - 5/10 - Threatened with some late surges into the box early on but seriously faded as things wore on.



Ruben Neves (CM) - 5/10 - Struggled to gain an foothold before being replaced by Fabio Silva soon after Liverpool's second goal.



Joao Moutinho (CM) - 5/10 - Neat and tidy in possession but struggled to contain the Reds midfield without the ball.

7. Forwards

Podence had a frustrating evening | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Adama Traore (RW) - 5/10 - Threatened sporadically with his pace but was mainly a passenger.



Daniel Podence (ST) - 6/10 - So nearly opened the scoring with a delicious chip early on. Lead the line as well as he could in Jimenez's absence.



Pablo Neto (LW) - 5/10 - Drifted in and out of the game. Will be disappointed not to have more of an impact.

8. Substitutes

Fabio Silva had a quiet game | JON SUPER/Getty Images

Fabio Silva - 5/10 - Did nothing after coming on.



Rayan Ait Nouri - 6/10 - Forced a save out of Kelleher in the closing stages.



Vitinha - N/A