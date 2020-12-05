Liverpool 4-0 Wolves: Player Ratings as Reds Stroll to Easy Win on Fans' Return to Anfield

Liverpool stretched their unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 65 games, strolling to a 4-0 win over Wolves at Anfield.
After an even start, the hosts took the lead when Conor Coady's poor error was seized upon by Mohamed Salah, who produced a clinical finish.
Just before the break, Wolves were awarded a penalty with Sadio Mane adjudged to have caught Coady in the box - only for Craig Pawson to overturned his decision following a VAR check.
Just before the hour mark, Liverpool doubled their lead when Georginio Wijnaldum bent a fine effort into the top corner. The Reds then grabbed a third with Joel Matip nodding home Salah's pinpoint cross.
Just over 10 minutes from time, Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross was turned into his own net by Nelson Semedo to add some gloss to the scoreline.
Here are your Wolves and Liverpool player ratings from Anfield...
LIVERPOOL
1. Goalkeeper & Defenders
Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - 7/10 - Made one fine save in the first half, scrambling to keep out Podence's cute chip.
Neco Williams (RB) - 7/10 - Did not put a foot wrong before being replaced by the returning Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Joel Matip (CB) - 8/10 - Scored his first goal in well over a year, meeting Salah's cross with a bullet header. Also defended stoically.
Fabinho (CB) - 7/10 - Faultless display once again. He continues to look unfazed, despite playing in an unfamiliar role.
Andrew Robertson (LB) - 8/10 - Ran Wolves' ragged in the first half, doubling up with Mane very well. Where does he get all this energy?
2. Midfielders
Jordan Henderson (CM) - 7/10 - Kept things ticking over in midfield, registering more touches than anyone else on the pitch before being replaced.
Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 8/10 - His first goal of the season was a spectacular one.
Curtis Jones (CM) - 7/10 - Showed intelligence throughout, covering for his full-backs and choosing his moments to drive forward.
3. Forwards
Mohamed Salah (RW) - 9/10 - Typically composed finish to open the scoring. Also provided a pinpoint cross for Matip's goal.
Roberto Firmino (ST) - 7/10 - Toyed with the Wolves backline in the first half, completing two nutmegs. Looked full of confidence. His goal against Leicester a few weeks back is clearly working wonders.
Sadio Mane (LW) - 8/10 - Did not give Nelson Semedo a moments rest. His torment of the Portugal international was summed up when he forced him him into scoring an own goal late on.
4. Substitutes
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10 - Liverpool fans will be delighted to see him back. Laid on an incredible ball which led to the Reds' fourth goal.
Diogo Jota - 6/10 - Kept himself busy when he came on.
Naby Keita - 6/10 - Continued his recovery with a brief second half cameo.
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
5. Goalkeeper & Defenders
Rui Patricio (GK) - 5/10 - A busy evening between the sticks. Not a lot he could do about any of the goals, particularly Wijnaldum's.
Nelson Semedo (RB) - 5/10 - Had the unenviable task of keeping a rampant Mane at bay. He did okay at times but largely came off second best, commiting three fouls. Own goal was unfortunate.
Willy Boly (CB) - 6/10 - Bravely took a Mane effort straight in the face early on. Struggled to track the runs of Firmino but did make four tackles.
Conor Coady (CB) - 5/10 - His poor error led to the Reds' first goal. Always made up for it by winning a penalty - only for VAR to intervene.
Marcal (LB) - 6/10 - Defended pretty well all things considered, making three interceptions and a few tackles to boot.
6. Midfielders
Leander Dendoncker (CM) - 5/10 - Threatened with some late surges into the box early on but seriously faded as things wore on.
Ruben Neves (CM) - 5/10 - Struggled to gain an foothold before being replaced by Fabio Silva soon after Liverpool's second goal.
Joao Moutinho (CM) - 5/10 - Neat and tidy in possession but struggled to contain the Reds midfield without the ball.
7. Forwards
Adama Traore (RW) - 5/10 - Threatened sporadically with his pace but was mainly a passenger.
Daniel Podence (ST) - 6/10 - So nearly opened the scoring with a delicious chip early on. Lead the line as well as he could in Jimenez's absence.
Pablo Neto (LW) - 5/10 - Drifted in and out of the game. Will be disappointed not to have more of an impact.
8. Substitutes
Fabio Silva - 5/10 - Did nothing after coming on.
Rayan Ait Nouri - 6/10 - Forced a save out of Kelleher in the closing stages.
Vitinha - N/A
