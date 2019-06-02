Liverpool 5-4 Alaves: The 9-Goal European Final That Had a Little Bit of Everything

Only one word is needed to describe the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Alaves: chaos.

Played at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund​, Liverpool were looking for a first European trophy since 1984, even if it meant they had to settle for the UEFA Cup rather than the Champions League. However, despite a seemingly simple-looking final against 10th-placed La Liga side Alaves, we all know that the Reds don't do things the easy way.

Having said that, Liverpool took a commanding lead into half-time, courtesy of goals from Markus Babbel, Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister, while Ivan Alonso's header kept Alaves in contention at the break.

But the plucky underdogs weren't finished yet, with a two-minute Javi Moreno brace - including a lovely free kick driven underneath the wall - levelling the scores, before Robbie Fowler put Liverpool back in control. As cries of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' rang out in Germany, Jordi Cruyff - son of Johan - scored the Spanish outfit's third header of the match, sending the game into extra time.

With golden goal in full swing, Alaves decided to commit football suicide, twice making needless fouls that led to red cards. With the nine backs of the Spanish side against the ropes, another one of their players decided to self-implode, this time Delfi Geli heading into his own net to hand Liverpool the trophy - their third of the season.

It was crazy, it was ridiculous, it was sometimes shambolic...it was utterly brilliant.

Liverpool

Key Talking Point

Ultimately, Gerard Houllier's side shouldn't have cared one iota about how they did it, all that should have mattered was adding another trophy into an already vast cabinet. However, while celebrations were still sweet, all those in Red must have been completely and utterly dumbfounded by what had just unfolded.

Despite showcasing the gulf in class between the two sides from the first kick - in which the Merseyside club played some swashbuckling football - ​Liverpool's defensive frailties almost proved costly.

On three separate occasions, the Reds conceded from simple crosses into the box, failing to mark their men, or be physical enough to stop the opposition forwards. The term 'schoolboy defending' comes to mind.

In essence, Liverpool pretty much kicked off the 21st century how they meant to go on. Think forward to Istanbul, that night at Anfield against ​Borussia Dortmund, the 4-0 turnaround against ​Barcelona. All those manic nights in Europe stem from this faithful evening in Germany.

Never change Liverpool, never change.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Westerveld (6); Babbel (6), Hyypia (6), Henchoz (5), Carragher (5); Gerrard (7), Hamann (6), McAllister (8*), Murphy (6); Heskey (6), Owen (6)





Substitutes: Smicer (6), Fowler (7), Berger (5)

Gary McAllister

​Despite being 36 at the time, the Scotsman's experience evidently paid dividends for a Liverpool team that looked both brilliant and completely out of their depth at the same time. The veteran was integral in Dortmund, playing all 117 minutes of the match, despite having been on a booking for 106 of them.

Having already scored the decisive penalty in the semi-final against Barcelona, McAllister was ice cool from the spot again in the final, stroking home from 12 yards to give Liverpool a 3-1 lead at the break - having already provided the cross for the Reds' fourth-minute opener.

While some around him began to crumble (most noticeably the defence), McAllister went from strength to strength, orchestrating Liverpool's attacking phases and grabbing yet another assist for Fowler's late strike.

With the game all-square and time running out, it was of course the Scotsman's delicate cross that was redirected into his own net by Geli, sealing the treble for the Reds.

Alaves

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Herrera (5); Contra (5), Karmona (4), Tellez (5), Eggen (5), Geli (4); Cruyff (6), Tomic (5), Desio (6), Astudillo (4); Moreno (7*)

Substitutes:​ Alonso (6), Mocelin (4), Pablo (5)

Things That Aged the Worst

​Not only have Alaves failed to make a dent on the European stage since 2001, the Spanish side were relegated to the second division in 2003, while also spending four seasons in the third tier between 2009/10 and 2012/13. Only relatively recently have they returned to ​La Liga.

One aspect of the UEFA Cup final that has all but disappeared from modern football is the golden goal rule which eventually gave Liverpool the trophy. Given the mixed success of the law, FIFA more or less stopped using it completely by 2004.

Things That Aged the Best

​Considering that prior to the 2001 UEFA Cup final Liverpool hadn't won a European trophy in 17 years, the Reds' affiliation with both the Europa League and ​Champions League has only strengthened in the subsequent years.

Liverpool have since been to five European finals, winning the Champions League trophy twice, and have had their fair share of dramatic nights on the big stage.

What Happened Next?

​Liverpool followed their treble-winning season by lifting both the UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield, however major silverware evaded the Reds who finished second in the ​Premier League table.

Players You Completely Forgot Existed

While the majority of Liverpool's starting lineup will be fairly memorable to supporters, there were a few forgotten names on the bench in Dortmund.

Remember Nick Barmby? Well, now you do.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in the final, alongside Stephen Wright, Gregory Vignal and back-up goalkeeper Pegguy Arphexad.

Questions

How on earth did it take Liverpool so long to sort out their back line?

Why did Gary McAllister not carry on playing until he was 50?

How on earth did Alaves even make it to the UEFA Cup final?

No easy answers...​