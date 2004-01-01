Liverpool: 5 things Jurgen Klopp needs to fix

We're over halfway into the 2022/23 season and there are plenty of problems at Liverpool.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has already admitted to recently watching the worst performance of his career as his side were humbled 3-0 by Brighton, just a few weeks before goal-shy Wolves secured the same result.

The Reds would love to be in a top-four battle in the Premier League but are now clinging onto their faint hopes of playing any form of European football next season.

If they are to climb up the table, Liverpool need to find some urgent solutions.

1. Address his staff

Time for some changes on the bench? | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Behind the scenes, Liverpool have gone through a lot. From the transfer team to the medical department, plenty of influential figures have left Anfield recently and there isn't a lot Klopp can do about most of that.



That being said, Klopp has power at Liverpool. The German gets a say in plenty of positions on Merseyside, including coaches, and may need to change something.



Reports have suggested some in Klopp's backroom team are starting to outstay their welcome at Anfield and the boss may have to make some tough decisions to get the most out of his squad.

2. Figure out the midfield

Liverpool's midfield isn't what it once was | MB Media/GettyImages

There's no denying that Liverpool's biggest issue is in midfield. On both sides of the ball, Klopp's trio just aren't cutting it anymore.



Is it down to age? Jordan Henderson is 32, Thiago is 31 and Fabinho is 29, so there are reasons to suggest they may simply not have the legs to play Klopp's preferred brand of football anymore.



If that is the case, new signings may be needed. There are plenty of options for the future, including the likes of Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic, but some stop-gap transfers could be necessary until the youngsters are ready to shoulder more responsibility.

3. Fix Fabinho - or replace him

What's going on with Fabinho? | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Nobody in Liverpool's midfield is free from blame, but even the most passionate Reds fan would admit that Fabinho has given them the biggest cause for concern.



Once viewed alongside Casemiro as one of the best holding midfielders around, Liverpool's Brazilian has suffered a massive fall from grace and has been offering very little at either end of the field.



It's up to Klopp to figure out why, and more importantly, how to fix it. Maybe a change in role is in order, or maybe Fabinho needs to head to the bench.

4. Get ruthless with his squad selection

Tough decisions are on the horizon | MB Media/GettyImages

Klopp has his core group of trusted players, and rightly so. After all, Liverpool's spine won him the Premier League and the Champions League, so you can't really blame the boss for having favourites.



However, when those favourites are well out of form, Klopp needs to put his head before his heart and do what's best for the team, even if it risks upsetting those closest to him.



We're at a point in the crisis where Klopp has to be ruthless. Everything has to be done with a view to salvaging something from the campaign, and nothing else matters.

5. Work out a Plan B

Klopp needs fresh ideas | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

After so long at Liverpool, it seems as if Klopp's tactics have been worked out by teams who have long suffered at the hands of his gegenpressing.



Teams are countering Klopp's system and, as of yet, the boss hasn't figured out how to counter that counter. A switch to 4-4-2 has worked in the past but it may be time for something more drastic.



A three-man defence, which would offer more cover while maximising Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in attack, could be worth considering for Klopp.