Liverpool €5m Short of Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara Valuation

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcântara has been given a price tag in excess of €30m (£27m) by the German champions, while Liverpool's current offer falls short of this fee according to a new update on the summer sage.

Thiago joined Bayern in the summer of 2013 and, between numerous injury layoffs, has claimed 13 major trophies with the Bavarian giants, including last season's Champions League title. Thiago's contract with the European treble winners expires in 2021 and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena this summer.

Liverpool have reportedly been keen suitors of the 29-year-old throughout the current transfer window. The reigning Premier League champions reportedly agreed terms with Thiago as early as mid-August while the Spain international said his goodbyes to his teammates.

Reporting on just how concrete or advanced Liverpool's interest is is mixed. However, according to journalist Constantin Eckner the Reds have put forward an offer of €25m (£23m), while personal terms have been agreed.

Bayern, however, are said to be demanding in excess of €30m for Thiago.

The only signing Jürgen Klopp's side have made this summer was the £11.7m addition of Konstantinos Tsimikas from Olympiacos, who will likely serve as back up for left-back Andy Robertson. Tsimikas' arrival was essentially funded by the departure of centre-back Dejan Lovren while creative midfielder Adam Lallana was also allowed to leave.

Thiago and #Liverpool have an agreement. #Bayern demand over 30m euros, while Liverpool's current offer remains 25m. Imo, it would be great to see what the player could do under Jürgen Klopp. — Constantin Eckner (@cc_eckner) September 9, 2020

However, Liverpool may face competition for Thiago's signature after it emerged that Barcelona were also interested in snapping up the silky playmaker. Thiago joined Barcelona's academy in 2005 and spent eight years rising through the club's ranks before his former manager Pep Guardiola persuaded him to swap Barcelona for Bayern.

The Catalan club are further embroiled in Liverpool's transfer activity after being linked with the Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman regularly selected Wijnaldum as Netherlands national team manager and is thought to be a keen advocate for the versatile 29-year-old.